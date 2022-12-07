O’Cyrus Torrence NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, recruiting profile, prospect ranking, more about Florida OT

Florida Offensive tackle O’Cyrus Torrence has been one of the top prospects, regardless of position, during the 2022 college football season. He figures to be in the conversation for first Offensive lineman selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Torrence, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 22

22 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 347

: 347 Hometown : Greensburg, Louisiana

: Greensburg, Louisiana Interesting facts: Began his career at Louisiana before following his head coach, Billy Napier, to Florida

Position: Well. 2 OT | Overall: Well. 11

high school: St. Helena Central (Greensburg, Louisiana)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8302)

National: 1697 | OT: 145 | LA: 64

High school accolades: first-team All-State 2A, two-time first-team All-District

Check out O’Cyrus Torrence’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College Accolades



Honors

2022 (Florida): AP midseason All-American

2021 (Louisiana): First-team All-Sun Belt

2020 (Louisiana): Second-team All-Sun Belt

2019 (Louisiana): Shaun Alexander Freshman All-American

Initial Scouting report

“Torrence has great size and a thick lower body for an interior Offensive lineman. The Louisiana native drives his feet on contact and looks for work when disengaged. He does a good job of absorbing contact in addition to being a fluid athlete capable of blocking in space. There are balance issues, at times, stemming from a wide base and dipping his head too often. Late eyes lead to Defenders getting on his hip, from which he has a hard time recovering. Torrence is more of a gap scheme Blocker who can rely on his physical style of play.– CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards (Nov. 10)