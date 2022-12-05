After one extremely impactful season at Florida, junior right guard O’Cyrus Torrence announced that he will forego his final year of Collegiate Eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Torrence has received first-round buzz in recent weeks.

“After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Torrence wrote in a Twitter post. “First, I want to thank God. I am truly Blessed to have the opportunity to Chase my passion and dreams. None of this would be possible without Him! I want to thank my coaches at Florida and Louisiana helping me become not only a better football player but also a better man. You challenged me every day to be the best version of myself. While I was only a Gator for one year, I want to thank you Gator Nation for your support and making me feel like family. There’s nothing in the word like playing in The Swamp: However, I would have never been a Gator without Cajun Nation and UL. You believed in me at the beginning and provided me an opportunity to display my talent. Without that opportunity, I wouldn’t have been able to show the world what I am capable of. Lastly, I want to thank my family for your support and the sacrifices you made to allow me the opportunity to Chase my dream of playing in the NFL. I look forward to the future as the best is yet to come.”

Torrence transferred to Florida after three seasons at Louisiana, where he played under head coach Billy Napier. The experienced lineman seemed to immediately Impress upon arriving in Gainesville, according to his new teammates, and was later recognized as a preseason All-American by four different publications as well as a preseason first-team All-SEC lineman as selected by SEC media despite having never played a snap in the conference.

Torrence met those lofty preseason expectations as one of the highest-rated guards in the Nation on a Weekly basis, according to Pro Football Focus, which later named Torrence one of its All-Americans. Torrence was also named an AP midseason All-American and to the midseason Lombardi Watchlist, which is awarded annually to the college football Offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and Discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

“He’s a good ball player and when he’s in, I think we play at our best,” redshirt freshman Offensive lineman Austin Barber said of Torrence.

With Torrence as the clear leader of the group on the field, Florida’s Offensive line performed quite well as a whole throughout the regular season. The group has surrendered an opponent sack percentage of just 4.17, which ranks No. 23 nationally among FBS teams. The Gators also ranked fifth among FBS programs in yards per carry (5.6).

The performance is even more impressive when considering the fact that the unit had to replace multiple starters throughout the season, including Torrence, due to injury. Tackle Michael Tarquin suffered a lower-leg injury against Kentucky in the same game of Florida’s season that put him on the shelf for multiple weeks and Barber filled in valiantly, doing enough to continue to receive reps even when Tarquin was healthy enough to return.

Torrence did not make it clear in his announcement whether or not he would play in the team’s Las Vegas Bowl appearance on Dec. 17. His absence would be significant.