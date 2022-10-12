October Fun at Marco Island Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts will feature the abstract creations of nine artists in “Abstraction: Moods an Interactive Experience,” on view through November 22. This show was curated to Engage the Viewer in the “feelings” or “mood” generated by the multiple stylistic takes on abstraction Featured in the exhibition.

The Featured artists were selected because of their approaches to dichotomies, like boldness and calmness and simplicity and complexity, as well as their palette choices, strokes, and overall design. The exhibited artists include Jean Camposano, Terry Carter, Cindy Colligan, Maggie DeMarco, Erik Streeter, Shawn Kelley, Cam Kowalski, Ginny Mueller, and Garry Scott Wheeler.

This exhibition asks visitors to participate by taking a moment to record the feelings generated with each of the selected pieces on the corresponding “emotion” or “mood” card. Drop the cards into the basket as you exit the gallery.

In addition to “Abstraction,” La Petite Galerie will feature, “Girlfriends,” an exhibition of feminine sculpture by artist Ann E. Vreeland this month. This exhibition will be on view through November 1.

Musical Interludes with a Latin Twist will also kick-off Collier County’s season-long celebration of Hispanic art and culture, ¡Arte Viva! This Latin Infusion concert will feature Erika Ramirez of Gulfshore Opera on October 25 at 5:30 pm Experience Latin music genres, including boleros, pop, traditional folk from Mexico, Venezuela, Peru, Spain, and more. Tickets are $25 for members or $30 for non-members and are available here or by calling (239) 394-4221.