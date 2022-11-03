October a successful month for Westmeath handball

Aoife McCarthy, Westmeath Ladies Open Winner, Natasha Patrizi, Leinster Vice Chairperson, and Robbie McCarthy Snr, EMAS Winner.





Aoife McCarthy, Westmeath Ladies Open Winner, Natasha Patrizi, Leinster Vice Chairperson, and Robbie McCarthy Snr, EMAS Winner.

Westmeath's Robbie McCarthy Snr, right, with Dublin's Eugene Kennedy.

Some of the local teachers who took part in the course Hosted by Westmeath Handball.



Reviewing October, it was an extremely successful month for Westmeath GAA Handball. Early on in the month, a GAA National Handball Tutor came to Mullingar. They had 22 teachers from across 11 primary and post primary schools who attended the teachers handball inservice session with each receiving a schools equipment pack provided by Westmeath GAA Handball so that they had the equipment to get started straight away. Wishing all the teachers the very best of luck with introducing handball to their school and we look forward to providing an end of year event for the students.

Following is from having the teachers all trained up, we then published our new website. We are hoping the website will be a good resource for schools, clubs, and players in the county. Keep up to date with fixtures and upcoming tournaments within the news section of our website. Many thanks to all in Westmeath County Council for their contribution towards the website and also Congratulations to all who worked on the project. Book a game or have a browse at www.westmeathgaahandball.ie.

Multyfarnham Handball Club then Hosted some of the quarter finals, semi Finals and Finals of the Leinster WallBall Championship over the last two weekends. Westmeath players were delighted to have a home county fixture for the event. Aoife McCarthy took home the gold in the Ladies Open and will go on to the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork’s Catriona Casey in the coming weeks. Robbie McCarthy Snr. is also on his way to the All-Ireland semi Finals after defeating Eugene Kennedy from Dublin in what can only be described as a Fantastic display of handball. Thanking Multyfarnham Handball Club for hosting the games and providing refreshments for everyone. Thank you also to the Mullingar representatives that went out to Multyfarnham to provide assistance with Refereeing and line judging. Congratulations to all the players who got through to the All-Ireland semi Finals and Wishing them all the very best of luck.