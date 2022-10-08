October 7 2022 statewide volleyball coaches polls

OSAAtoday presents its Oct. 7 2022 statewide volleyball coaches polls in all classifications. Thanks to all the coaches who took the time and had the expertise to contribute their opinions to this endeavour.

Look for the volleyball coaches polls every other Friday during the fall season.

Please note: these polls are for generating interest and discussion only and have no impact on the OSAA ratings that form the basis of the OSAA’s rankings for playoff purposes.

6A

1. Jesuits (11) [1] 20-0 119

2. Westview (1) [2] 17-3 105

3. South Medford [10] 18-4 68

4. Nelson [3] 19-2 66

5. McNary [4] 17-2 57

6. Sheldon [5] 16-4 52

7. Oregon City [6] 14-2 47

7. Sherwood [nr] 12-3 47

9. Roseburg [7] 13-3 33

10. Sprague [8] 14-5 on the 23rd

Dropped out:

Previous No. 9 Central Catholic 12 to 7

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: None

5A

1. Crescent Valley (6) [5] 15-2 106

2. Wilsonville (3) [2] 18-0 105

3. Bend (3) [1] 13-193

4. Silverton [3] 18-2 84

5. La Salle Prep [4] 12-2 72

6. West Albany [6] 11-5 53

7. Crater [7] 12-4 45

8. South Albany [10] 9-4 30

9. Thurston [8] 10-6 on the 16th

9. Canby [nr] 12-4 on the 16th

Dropped out:

Previous No. 8 Summit 7-9

Previous No. 10 North Eugene 10 to 7

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: North Eugene 10-7 11; Summit 7-9 10; Ridgeview 9-9 10

4A

1. Marshfield (8) [1] 14-2 109

2. Cascade (2) [2] 11-2 106

3. The Dalles (2) [6] 17-2 89

4. Crook County [5] 12-7 77

5. Baker [3] 13-3 67

6. Tillamook [9] 10-4 64

7. Henley [8] 11-3 34

8. Mazama [7] 9-6 on the 29th

8. North Bend [nr] 10-6 on the 29th

10. Sweet Home [9] 10-4 on the 25th

Dropped out:

Previous No. 4 Marist Catholic 7-4

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Marist Catholic 7-4 on the 17th

3A

1. Sisters (8) [1] 17-2 106

2. Horizon Christian, Tualatin (1) [3] 14-194

3. Burns (2) [2] 19-3 91

4. Santiam Christian [5] 14-3 78

5. Creswell [6] 13-4 57

6. Valley Catholic [4] 13-4 43

7. Pleasant Hill [nr] 13-2 on the 29th

8. Scio [8] 12-5 on the 23rd

9. Yamhill-Carlton [7] 12-4 on the 22nd

10. Siuslaw [9] 11-6 12

Dropped out:

Previous No. 10 Westside Christian 7-6

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: St. Mary’s, Medford 13-5 8; Corbett 10-3 7th

2A

1. Salem Academy (11) [1] 18-2 110

2. Monroe [3] 18-4 85

3. Culver [2] 13-4 81

4. Gaston [4] 15-2 80

5. Grant Union [nr] 13-8 43

6. Gervais [8] 11-7 39

7. Willam [5] 10-7 36

8. Stanfield [8] 9-4 35

9. Oakridge [nr] 15-5 on the 31st

10. Bandon [6] 14-5 on the 28th

Dropped out:

Previous No. 7 Weston-McEwen 10 to 7

Previous No. 10 Knappa 8 to 8

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: None

1A

1. Damascus Christian (8) [3] 25-0 107

2. St. Paul (2) [1] 20-5 106

3. North Clackamas Christian [5] 21-3 89

4. Crane (1) [2] 16-4 79

5. Rogue Valley Adventist Acad. [4] 13-1 66

6. North Douglas [6] 15-9 41

7. Prairie City [8] 16-5 30

8. Open Door Christian Acad. (1) [10] 18-6 25

9. Powder Valley [7] 16-6 on the 21st

10. Central Christian [nr] 20-5 19

Dropped out:

Previous No. 9 Umpqua Valley Christian 12-1

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Umpqua Valley Christian 12-1 15; Echo 10-7 11