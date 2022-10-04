October 6 Vallejo/Vacaville Arts and Entertainment Source: Activities – Times-Herald

October 6: Presentation and Book Signing, New York Times bestselling author Jamie Ford, 6 pm, Fairfield Civic Center Library, 1150 Kentucky St., Fairfield. For more information, visit solanolibrary.com or call 1-866-

572-7587 (1-866-57-ASKUS). To learn more about the author, visit jamieford.com.

October 7: Children’s Wonderland Storytime, 11 a.m., Children’s Wonderland, 360 Glenn St., Vallejo.

October 7: First Friday with Don Bassey and Friends, 8 p.m., Town House Cocktail Lounge, 401A Georgia St., Vallejo.

October 7: Benicia Main Street 15th Annual Scarecrow Contest. The public is invited to vote “People’s Choice” with paper ballots available at Benicia Main Street, participating businesses, and Benicia Farmers Market. Voting ends Oct. 23.

October 7: Solano Winds Community Concert Presents Classic Jazz, 8 p.m., Downtown Fairfield Theater, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield.

October 8: Brown Girls In Congress, 8:30 a.m., Solano Community College Vallejo Center, 545 Columbus Parkway, Vallejo.

October 8: Dignity Day, at Transformational Village (formerly known as Christian Help Center).

October 8: Community Coffee Tasting, 9 a.m., Moschetti Coffee, 11 Sixth St., Vallejo.

October 8: Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Downtown Vallejo, Georgia and Marin streets, Vallejo.

October 8: Solano County Alternatives to Violence Project, 9 a.m., Solano County Probations Youth Achievement Center, 719 Tennessee St., Vallejo.

October 8: Vallejo Kids’ Book Festival, 10 a.m., Vallejo Naval & Historical Museum, 734 Marin St., Vallejo.

October 8: #LearnToVoteVallejo Registration Drive and Community Forum, 1 p.m., Suite Treatments Inc., 3729 Sonoma Boulevard, Vallejo.

October 8: Vallejo City Council District 4 Candidate Forum, 2 p.m., Suite Treatments Inc., 3729 Sonoma Boulevard, Vallejo.

October 8: Causing Cultural Anarchy IV Opening Reception, 5 p.m., Mare Island Art Studios, 110 Pintado St., Building 515, Mare Island, Vallejo.

October 8: Il Trovatore by Giuseppe Verdi, 7 p.m., Bay Terrace Theater, 51 Daniels Ave., Vallejo.

October 15: “It’s a Mad World Vallejo,” 5:30 p.m., Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum, 734 Marin St., Vallejo.

October 15: Fall Festival Courtyard sale, 9 am, The Vacaville Museum Guild, 213 Buck Ave, Vacaville. Interested vendors contact pat Zetah (707) 290-3181.

October 17: #LearnToVoteVallejo Youth Panel Discussion, 5:30 pm, Vallejo. More information at learntovotevallejo.com.

October 19: #LearnToVoteVallejo Vallejo Leaders Unite Event, 5:30 pm, Vallejo. More information at learntovotevallejo.com.

October 22: Book-signing event for “Vanishing Vallejo: Random History Notes on a Northern California Town” with author Brendan Riley, noon, Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum, 734 Marin St., Vallejo.

October 23: “Walk in Their Shoes” Polio and Abilities Awareness Expo, 11 a.m., Lander Hall, Touro University, 105 Owen Drive, Vallejo. Register at Rotary5150.org.

October 24: Assemblymember Lori Wilson Monday Masquerade, 5:30 p.m., Vacaville Opera House, 560 East Main St., Suite C, Vacaville.