October 3, 2022 statewide boys soccer coaches polls

OSAAtoday presents its Oct. 3 statewide boys soccer coaches polls in all classifications

OSAAtoday presents its Oct. 3 statewide boys soccer coaches polls in all classifications. Thanks to all the coaches who took the time and had the expertise to contribute their opinions to this endeavour.

Look for the OSAAtoday Boys Soccer Coaches Polls every other Monday during the fall season.

Please note: these polls are for generating interest and discussion only and have no impact on the OSAA ratings that form the basis of the OSAA’s rankings for playoff purposes.

If you are a boys soccer varsity head coach and would like to vote in future polls, please email [email protected].

6A

1. Lincoln (8) [1] 8-0-1 98

2. Jesuits (1) [2] 6-1-2 86

3. South Eugene [3] 7-1-1 72

4. Westview [5] 6-1-2 60

5. Central Catholic [6] 6-0-1 55

6. Lakeridge [3] 6-1-1 45

7. McNary (1) [7] 8-0 42

8. Grant [9] 4-3-1 15

9. Sherwood [nr] 4-1-3 11

10. Beaverton [8] 4-2-3 9

10. McMinnville [nr] 6-1-1 9

Dropped out:

Previous No. 10 Century 5-1-1

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Aloha 6-2-1 7; Grants Pass 5-2 7th

5A

1. Summit (10) [1] 7-1-1 118

2. La Salle Prep (1) [2] 6-1-2 85

3. McKay (1) [5] 7-0 75

4. Woodburn [4] 4-1-2 74

5. Ridgeview [3] 7-2 52

6. West Albany [7] 4-2-1 48

7. Centennial [10] 6-1 46

8. Bend [nr] 4-3-1 43

9. Wilsonville [8] 4-4 23

10. Parkrose [nr] 4-2-1 21

Dropped out:

Previous No. 5 Corvallis 3-4

Previous No. 9 Hood River Valley 2-4-1

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Corvallis 3-4 20; Mountain View 4-2-1 16

4A

1. Stayton (6) [1] 7-0 86

2. Philomath [2] 5-0-1 76

3. Henley (2) [3] 8-0 72

4. Estacada [6] 6-1-1 38

5. Hidden Valley [4] 4-2-1 34

6. North Marion [8] 2-2-3 33

7. Ontario [8] 6-1 on the 31st

8. Phoenix [nr] 3-4-1 23

9. Newport [5] 4-2-1 22

9. Madras [nr] 5-1 on the 22nd

Dropped out:

Previous No. 6 The Dalles 4-3-2

Previous No. 10 Scappoose 6-2-1

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Tillamook 6-1-1 21; Cottage Grove 4-2-3 18

3A/2A/1A

1. Catlin Gabel (13) [1] 9-1 181

2. Oregon Episcopal (5) [2] 6-1 151

3. Riverdale [4] 8-1 130

4. Riverside [3] 7-3 90

5. St. Mary’s, Medford [6] 6-1 86

6. McLoughlin [5] 8-2 78

7. Valley Catholic [7] 6-2 47

7. Westside Christian [8] 7-1-1 47

9. Dayton [9] 4-4-1 22

10. Milo Adventist Academy (1) 3-0 17

Dropped out:

Previous No. 10 Coquille / Myrtle Point 6-1

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Pleasant Hill 6-1-1 15; Southwest Christian 6-0 14; Gold Beach 6-1 13; Central Linn 5-1 12; Umpqua Valley Christian 6-1 11