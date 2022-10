October 24 District Volleyball Scores

District volleyball tournaments continue on Monday. Follow along with all of the scores below.

Class 5 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

6:00 PM – Nixa vs. Republic

7:30 PM – Kickapoo vs. Ozark

Class 4 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Jefferson City 3, Marshfield 0 – FINAL

Helias Catholic 3, Bolivar 0 – FINAL

Class 4 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Webb City 3, Glendale 0 – FINAL

Carl Junction 3, Branson 0 – FINAL

Class 3 District 9: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Sullivan 3, Salem 1 – FINAL

Class 3 District 10: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Eldon 3, Rogersville 2 – FINAL

Class 3 District 11: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Mountain Grove 3, Forsyth 1 – FINAL

Class 3 District 12: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Mt. Vernon 3, Aurora 0 – FINAL

Seneca 3, Nevada 2 – FINAL

Class 2 District 8: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Eugene 3, Belle 0 – FINAL

Licking 3, Steelville 1 – FINAL

Class 2 District 9: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Liberty 3, Houston 0 – FINAL

Class 2 District 10: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Strafford 3, Clever 2 – FINAL

Class 2 District 11: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Diamond 3, Lamar 2 – FINAL

Class 2 District 12: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Fair Grove 3, Stockton 0 – FINAL

El Dorado Springs 3, Conway 2 – FINAL

Class 1 District 7: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Winona 3, Summersville 0 – FINAL

Class 1 District 8: CLICK FOR BRACKET

School of the Ozarks 3, Fordland 1 – FINAL

Class 1 District 9: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Galena 3, Crane 1 – FINAL

Wheaton 3, Verona 0 – FINAL

Class 1 District 10: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Miller 3, Billings 0 – FINAL

7:15 PM – Greenfield vs. Golden City

Class 1 District 13: CLICK FOR BRACKET

6:00 PM – Appleton City vs. Lakeland

8:00 PM – Osceola vs. Green Ridge