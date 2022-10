October 20 District Volleyball Scores

District volleyball tournaments got underway on Thursday. Find the area’s scores with links to brackets below.

LINKS TO ALL OF THE AREA’S DISTRICT BRACKETS – CLICK HERE

Class 5 District 7: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Lee’s Summit North 3, Joplin 0 – FINAL

St. Teresa’s Academy 3, Carthage 0 – FINAL

Class 4 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Marshfield 3, Camdenton 0 – FINAL

Jefferson City 3, West Plains 0 – FINAL

Class 3 District 10: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Osage 3, Versailles 2 – FINAL

Eldon 3, Buffalo 0 – FINAL

Class 3 District 11: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Willow Springs 3, Ava 1 – FINAL

Reeds Spring 3, Hollister 0 – FINAL

Class 3 District 12: CLICK HERE FOR BRACKET

Mt. Vernon 3, Cassville 0 – FINAL

Nevada 3, Monett 0 – FINAL

Class 2 District 8: CLICK HERE FOR BRACKET

Licking 3, Bourbon 0 – FINAL

Steelville 3, Plato 0 – FINAL

Class 2 District 9: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Cabool 3, Mansfield 0 – FINAL

Thayer 3, Gainesville 0 – FINAL

Class 2 District 10: CLICK FOR BRACKET

New Covenant 3, Spokane 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Sparta 3, Marionville 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Class 2 District 11: CLICK FOR BRACKET

4:00 PM – East Newton vs. Sarcoxie – PHOTOS

6:00 PM – Pierce City vs. Southwest

Class 1 District 8: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Blue Eye 3, Chadwick 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Bradleyville 3, Niangua 0 – FINAL

Class 1 District 9: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Crane 3, Hurley 0 – FINAL

Verona 3, Purdy 1 – FINAL

Class 1 District 10: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Greenfield 3, Everton 0 – FINAL

Golden City 3, Greenwood 0 – FINAL

Class 1 District 11: CLICK FOR BRACKET

College Heights 3, Bronaugh 0 – FINAL

McAuley Catholic 3, Sheldon 1 – FINAL

Class 1 District 13: CLICK FOR BRACKET

5:00 PM – Lakeland vs. Chilhowee

7:00 PM – Lincoln vs. Green Ridge