October 17, 2022 statewide boys soccer coaches polls

OSAAtoday presents its Oct. 17 statewide boys soccer coaches polls in all classifications

OSAAtoday presents its Oct. 17 statewide boys soccer coaches polls in all classifications. Thanks to all the coaches who took the time and had the expertise to contribute their opinions to this endeavour.

Look for the final OSAAtoday Boys Soccer Coaches Poll next Monday.

Please note: these polls are for generating interest and discussion only and have no impact on the OSAA ratings that form the basis of the OSAA’s rankings for playoff purposes.

If you are a boys soccer varsity head coach and would like to vote in future polls, please email j[email protected].

6A

1. Lincoln (5) [1] 10-1-2 94

2. Jesuits [2] 8-1-4 85

3. Lakeridge (4) [6] 9-1-1 83

4. McNary (1) [7] 11-0 60

5. Central Catholic [5] 9-1-1 53

6. Aloha [nr] 7-2-3 40

7. South Eugene [3] 9-3-1 34

8. Westview [4] 8-2-2 22

9. Grant [8] 7-4-1 14

10. Sherwood [9] 7-2-3 12

Dropped out:

Previous No. 10 Beaverton 5-3-4

Previous No. 10 McMinnville 8-2-1

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Grants Pass 8-3 10

5A

1. Summit (6) [1] 11-1-1 98

2. McKay (2) [3] 9-0 88

3. La Salle Prep (2) [2] 9-1-2 84

4. Woodburn [4] 6-2-2 64

5. Centennial [7] 8-2 40

6. West Albany [6] 7-2-1 38

7. Parkrose [10] 9-2-1 30

8. Wilsonville [9] 6-5 26

9. Bend [8] 8-3-1 24

9. Corvallis [nr] 5-5 24

Dropped out:

Previous No. 5 Ridgeview 9 to 4

Others receiving significant votes: Ridgeview 9-4 14; Crescent Valley 6-4 on the 14th

4A

1. Stayton (6) [1] 9-0-2 96

2. Philomath (3) [2] 8-0-2 92

3. Henley [3] 11-0-1 79

4. Madras [9] 8-1 57

5. Ontario [7] 8-1 52

6. Hidden Valley [5] 6-2-2 47

7. Scappoose [nr] 10-2-1 37

8. Estacada [4] 7-3-1 31

9. Tillamook [nr] 8-2-1 17

10. Cascade [nr] 6-4-1 12

Dropped out:

Previous No. 6 North Marion 3-4-4

Previous No. 8 Phoenix 5-5-1

Previous No. 9 Newport 4-3-4

Others receiving significant votes: None

3A/2A/1A

1. Oregon Episcopal (11) [2] 11-1110

2. Catlin Gabel [1] 11-3 95

3. Riverdale [3] 11-2 82

4. McLoughlin [6] 11-2 55

5. St. Mary’s, Medford [5] 10-1 54

6. Riverside [4] 9-3-1 48

7. Westside Christian [7] 10-2-1 45

8. Delphian / Willamina [nr] 6-4-1 24

9. Portland Christian [nr] 7-1-1 20

9. Horizon Christian, Tualatin [nr] 6-5-1 20

9. Sisters [nr] 7-5 20

Dropped out:

Previous No. 7 Valley Catholic 8 to 5

Previous No. 9 Dayton 6-4-2

Previous No. 10 Milo Adventist Academy 5-1

Others receiving significant votes: Valley Catholic 8-5 on the 18th