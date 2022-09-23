Octagon Center for the Arts holds the 51st art festival in Ames on Sunday

Thousands of art lovers will flock to downtown Ames on Sunday as the Octagon Center for the Arts holds its 51st annual art festival.

The free event, from 10 am to 4 pm, features artists in a wide variety of mediums, from mixed media and wood, to fiber and glass.

“Come experience the many Wonders of art at the Octagon Art Festival and support artisans with your purchase of functional and beautiful art,” Heather Johnson, the Octagon’s director, said in a news release. “The festival is the perfect place to get an early start on shopping for holiday gifts.”

Where is the Ames art festival?

The Octagon Art Festival is held in downtown Ames.

Main Street will be closed to vehicles from Douglas Avenue to Clark Avenue.

Burnett and Kellogg avenues will both be closed for a half-block north of Main Street, and Douglas Avenue will be close one block north, to Fifth Street.

How many artists will be at the Octagon Art Festival?

The festival will feature 85 artists from six states.

Will there be entertainment at the Octagon Art Festival?

Free live entertainment will take place throughout the festival at two locations.

Tom Evans Performance Area is located on the south side of the intersection of Main Street and Burnett Avenue. Another entertainment area will be on Main Street, just east of the Douglas Avenue intersection.

What is the performance lineup for the Octagon Art Festival?

Tom Evans entertainment area

10 am to 11:30 am — The Vida Sisters

Noon Thu 1:30 pm — Steve George Band

2 pm to 4 pm — Vinyl Vagabonds

Main Street and Douglas Avenue entertainment area

What food trucks will be at the Octagon Art Festival?

Jack’s Beef Delight

Sweet Treats

Los Primos Grill

Karam’s Grill

Smiles & Gyros

Hy-Chi Food Truck

Sandwich Studio

Will there be activities for kids at the Octagon Art Festival?

A kids’ craft area will be located in front of the Octagon, 427 Douglas Ave.

Is there a map and a list of artists?

A Downloadable festival map and a full list of Featured artists — including where they’re from, their Booth number and what media they work in — can be found on Octagon’s website, octagonarts.org.

What is the Octagon Center for the Arts?

Founded in 1966, the Octagon is a nonprofit community arts organization located at 427 Douglas Ave. in downtown Ames. It features art exhibits, art classes and a gift shop.

The Octagon Center for the Arts serves more than 30,000 people annually, including about 8,000 during the art festival.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at [email protected]