Oct 15 | Grossi Family Farm Pumpkin Patch, Hay Maze & Kids’ Fun 2022: Novato

Grossi Family Farm Pumpkin Patch

October 1-31, 2022

Wednesdays – Fridays – : 11 am – 5 pm

Saturdays & Sundays: 10 am – 6 pm

Mondays & Tuesdays: closed

Grossi Family Farm, 3666 Novato Blvd., Novato, CA

From Grossi Family Farm:

“Grossi Family Pumpkin Patch is run by 4th generation Marin county farmer Dominic Grossi and his wife Nancy. Our family is happy and excited to welcome you to our local farm experience.

“This charming and quaint pumpkin patch is nestled in the Stafford Lake basin.

“Pick your own pumpkin in our two acre pumpkin patch, wind your way through the hay maze, climb the hay pyramid, play in the corn pit, launch mini pumpkins from the pumpkin slingshot and relax in the picnic area, or near the pond.

“Food available/refreshments on weekends.

“Farm experience for the entire family

Pick your own pumpkins for the fall.

Hay Maze – free

Hay Pyramid – free

Corn Pit – free

Corn Hole – free

Tether ball – free

Farm Animals – free

Mini Pumpkin Slingshot (extra charge)

Face Painting on Weekends (extra charge)

Food Available on Weekends

Picnic Area & Pond Setting

School Field Trips

Free Admission and Parking

Pumpkin pricing includes the experience and atmosphere of our family farm.”

–Shutterstock image