Ochoa on his debut in Italy: “A dream come true”

Guillermo Ochoa made his Serie A debut with Salernitana on a night his side fell 2-1 against Milan; however, the Mexican goalkeeper had a great performance despite dropping points to the Rossoneri’s. He had a total of 9 saves in his first match in his new home, and made headlines across the country.

Meanwhile, Ochoa Magaña has already spoken on his social networks about the debut he had against one of the most historic teams in the Italian First Division. He described his debut as a dream, despite the fact that he already had experience in soccer on the Old Continent having played in France and Spain for much of his career.

“My first great experience in Serie A. A dream come truenow to continue working and improving as a team to achieve the goal”, was what the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team wrote on Instagram.

After his performance, SofaScore gave Ochoa a rating of 7.9, which was Tops for his team, but was the third best behind Milan’s Rafa Leao’s 8.1 and Tonali’s 8.9.

Pay cut for European return

Although the Mexican National Team was disqualified from the World Cup in Qatar in the Group Phase for the first time since Argentina 1978, Guillermo Ochoa was one of El Tri’s best playerssaving Robert Lewandowski’s penalty in the first game, earning him his second chance in Europe.

His contract with the Italian club, for now, is for six months; however, as indicated by the Kery News, Paco Memo accepted a salary reduction of approximately 80 percent, in order to return to European soccer. He will earn 500,000 dollars for the remainder of the season, as opposed to the 4.5 million dollars he earned in Coapa.