Ocheho rattled as litigations cripple Nigeria Handball





The relative peace enjoyed amongst stakeholders in the nation’s handball family appears to have been eroded, with the power blocks in Lagos and Abuja set to return to the trenches, despite a truce which was called to douse the spate of litigations, that have Somehow threatened the Serenity prevent in the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), for sometime now.

In one of the cases, already decided, an FCT High Court presided over by Justice Alfred Okpe, that sat in Nyanya, Abuja; sacked the current players’ representative on the HFN board, Joseph Udale, and ordered fresh elections, which we can tell you on good authority, could have far reaching implications for both the current HFN Board, led by Sam Ocheho and other Boards of sports Federations , who erred by not sticking with the guidelines for the conduct of the polls for Players’ and Technical Representatives.

While, Mr Udalle is about appealing that ruling which he called miscarriage of justice; the ceasefire brokered after another court ruling on October 19, 2022 in an Freedom of Information (FOI) case FHC/ABJ/CS/1356/2021 instituted by a former Nigeria International Handball Player and Referee, Benjamin Ewaoche Obe, against HFN President Sam Ocheho and joining the IGP, Sports Ministry, and two anti-corruption agencies; got blown apart.

The Twist manifested after Mr. Ocheho opted to appeal the ruling of Justice IE Ekwo, which was not in his favor, rather than allowing the sleeping dog to lie, as aggreved by the warring parties and their mediator.

Vexed by the development, the claimant, Mr. Obe hinted at a cross appeal to get the court to grant one of his prayers, at the lower Court, for the EFCC and ICPC to compel the HFN Boss to open his books and give information freely on transactions he has made on behalf of the HFN, beyond 2019 and up to 2021.

While Mr. Obe insists on Mr. Ocheho making public all of his transactions as HFN President, including details of bank accounts operated, sponsorship money and government funds received and how they are spent; Mr. Ocheho believes the judgment of the lower court missed the point, and can’t be trusted.

He said his grouse is against Mr. Obe specifically, because they haven’t given financial information at Congress and also at board meetings up to 2019; he is absolutely sure, that he has fulfilled his duties in compliance with the FOI Act, and does not agree with the ruling that makes it mandatory, for him to hand the same information to Mr. Obe in his personal capacity.

“I have spoken about finance at media sessions, so asking him as a person that I furnish him with some information is what I don’t agree with. They took me to court as opposition and since they still act as one I believe I have every right to appeal. I appealed because I would not let somebody hold me to ransom in the future,” Ocheho said.