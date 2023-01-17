Ocheho Pays Tribute To Late Barcelona 92 ​​Olympics Nigeria Handball Coach, Ephraim Chukwuemeka

The president of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Mr. Samuel Ocheho has expressed shock over the death of Coach Ephraim Chukwuemeka who was the Coach of the National Handball team Team that participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

Coach Chukwuemeka died on January 2 after a brief illness in Isikwuato, Abia State at the age of ,82 years of age

Ocheho said Nigeria has lost one of the great men who did great things that has made handball a sport that is now reckoned with.

He further said the late Coach Ephraim Chukwuemeka was the reason Imo Grasshopper were once a feared team in the continent which transferred to the national team set up

“The Nigeria Handball Family has lost one of the Greatest coaches that brought us Glory in Coach Ephraim Chukwuemeka.” Ocheho said.

“The Exploits of the National team leading to the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympics comes to mind and how Coach Chukwuemeka, in his Quintessential self ensured Nigeria qualified for the Olympics games against all odds

Coach Chukwuemeka alongside Coach Paulinus Chukwu, who he Assisted in the national team and is also late, were essentially one of the many reasons Imo Grasshoppers of Owerri was once feared in the continent.

We will never forget all his great works” Ocheho concluded.

Coach Chukwuemeka was the Assistant to the late Coach Paulinus Chukwu, who led the national team leading to the Barcelona Games.

The team against all odds defeated then highly rated Angola team at the Africa Handball Championship in Egypt to qualify for the Olympics making them the first Nigeria sports team to qualify for the Olympics.

Late Coach Chukwuemeka was also a FIFA Badged football referee.

Some handball stakeholders also paid tribute regarding Coach Chukwuemeka.

Dr Toyin Esther Aluko, who is an executive board member of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) and was the chaperon of the team to the Barcelona Games, remarked that Coach Chukwuemeka lived a good life and would be dearly missed.

A former president of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Mr. Lanre Glover, while paying tribute to Coach Chukwuemeka, said the HFN at the time took the decision that the coaches should take the team to Barcelona after seeing their great performance with Imo Grasshoppers of Owerri.

Coach Chukwuemeka will be buried on February 10, 2022 at his Ancestral home, Amiyi, Obilohia Isikwuato, Abia State.

Post Views: 79