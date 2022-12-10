Ochaun Mathis going pro, volleyball looks ahead, more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team is going to have to replace a man who could have been a big pass rusher in 2023. Ochaun Mathis, who transferred to the Huskers from TCU this summer announced he’s headed to the NFL.

The announcement was hardly a big surprise. Mathis hinted not long after Rhule took over that he was considering going pro.

In his message about his deliberations, he mentioned that he was going to talk to Mickey. That was right around the time the former interim head coach was unfortunately arrested.

While it’s certainly possible that Rhule and company could convince him to pull his name out of the draft, that seems unlikely. It sure seems like he’s had plenty of time to think this over and he wants to take the next step in his career.

