Ocean County boys soccer for Sept. 27: St. Rose, Lacey, Southern get shutout wins

Diego Rocha scored twice to help lift St. Rose to a 5-0 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach.

Michael Hass, Michael Lewandowski and Christian Oldhafer each had a goal for St. Rose (5-2-1), which earned its fifth shutout of the season.

Senior goalie Owen Curtis finished with 18 saves for Point Pleasant Beach (3-6).

Lacey 2, Barnegat 0

Junior Matteo Pasqualichio marked two first-half goals to lead Lacey to a 2-0 win over Barnegat in Lanoka Harbor.

Sophomore Daniel Cardenas had an assist while senior keeper Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves for Lacey (3-3-1).

Senior goalie Lucas Holland put up 14 saves for Barnegat (3-4).

Lakeland 0, Pinelands 0

Lakeland and Pinelands ended in a goalless draw in Tuckerton.

With the tie, Lakeland (3-2-1) is on a four-game unbeaten streak and next plays Lacey on Thursday.

Pinelands (1-6-1) next hosts Manchester Township on Thursday.

Southern 4, Brick Township 0

Senior Aidan Antonio and sophomore Brody Reynolds each finished with a goal and an assist to pace Southern to a 4-0 win over Brick Township in Manahawkin.

Junior David Boyd and sophomore Nicholas Prospe each had a goal for Southern (4-3), which won its fourth straight match after opening the season with three consecutive losses.

Central Regional 6, Brick Memorial 2

Senior John Truhan produced a hat trick to lead Central Regional to a 6-2 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville.

Junior Keith Swistock and sophomore Blake Crutchley each had two assists for Central Regional (4-3) while sophomore Jordan Benzon, senior Ryan Dicillo and junior Dillon Konfederak each scored a goal. Senior keeper Trevor Policastro finished with eight saves.

Brick Memorial fell to 1-3-3.

