Ocean Club Golf Course welcomed top Collegiate golf teams

Paradise Island, Bahamas (November 7, 2022) – The Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, played host to top Collegiate golf teams during the recently completed White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational. Recognized as one of the top collegiate events in the country, the White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational featured a total of 20 teams, including eight women’s teams and 12 men’s teams. The White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational Featured a 54-hole Women’s competition Hosted by University of Arkansas at Little Rock, played October 21 – 23, followed by a 54-hole men’s competition Hosted by Virginia Commonwealth University, played October 28 – 30.

Lipscomb University teammates Mary Kate Smith and Lauren Thompson tied for individual honors at 4-under par over 54 holes, leading Lipscomb to a Runaway win at the White Sands Bahamas NCAA Women’s Golf Invitational. Smith led the field for the second consecutive day Sunday with a 4-under 68, while Thompson shot a 2-under 70. Both finished at 212, while first-round leader Siarra Stout also of Lipscomb, who had the low round of 69 on the first day, was a stroke behind her teammates at 3-under 213. Thompson, a sophomore at the Nashville-based university, earned the individual medal in a five-hole playoff, her second tournament win of the fall season.

Women’s Final Team Scoring:

1. Lipscomb, -13, 851

2. Arkansas State, +22,886

3. Central Arkansas, +31,895

4. UNCG, +40, 904

5. Little Rock, +44, 908

6. Memphis, +54, 918

7. South Dakota State, +62, 926

8. Florida Gulf Coast, +68, 932

During the men’s invitational, Duke sophomore Luke Sample tied for the overall low score and his Duke team coasted to an easy win in school-record fashion. Sample posted a final-round 3-under-par 69 and finished at 12-under, tied with Ryan Dupuy of Southern Mississippi, who won the individual medal on the first playoff hole. As a team, the Duke Blue Devils tied a school record of 41-under par (823) for 54 holes, easily outpacing runner-up Stetson by 20 strokes (843).

Men’s Final Team Scoring:

1. Duke, 276-271-276–823 (-41)

2. Stetson, 277-286-280–843 (-21)

T3. Arkansas State, 274-286-287-847 (-17)

T3. Sam Houston, 279-284-284-847 (-17)

T3. Southern Mississippi, 279-280-288-847 (-17)

T6. VCU, 285-284-281-850 (-14)

T6. ULM, 282-283-285-850 (-14)

T8. Troy, 286-284-281-851 (-13)

T8. Nebraska, 280-288-283-851 (-13)

10. Texas El Paso, 287-281-285-853 (-11)

11. Texas State, 291-288-289-868 (+4)

12. Delaware, 301-295-278-874 (+10)

The Ocean Club Golf Course has hosted several premier events, including the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic. The world-renowned Atlantis Paradise Island resort features the Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole Ocean Club Golf Course that stretches over 7,100 yards on Paradise Island’s oceanside peninsula. Views of the Bahamian coastline make the Ocean Club Golf Course one of the most spectacular and challenging venues to play golf.

“The White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational is always an exciting event for the Ocean Club Golf Course team to host, as the level of competition is off the charts,” said Robbie Leming, General Manager, Ocean Club Golf Course. “Along with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, the Ocean Club Golf Course and Atlantis Paradise Island resort rolled out the red carpet for these teams. Congratulations to all of the participants on an awesome two weeks of golf, fun and camaraderie.”

The White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational provides an experience for players and coaches that is unmatched in college golf, thanks to the quality of the Ocean Club Golf Course, Atlantis Paradise Island’s luxury accommodations and amenities, the Incredible Tropical weather and the genuine Bahamian hospitality.

The Ocean Club Golf Course is professionally managed by Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee club operations division of Troon. For more information on The White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational, visit www.whitesandsbahamas.com .

About The Ocean Club Golf Course

Atlantis Paradise Island’s Ocean Club Golf Course offers a challenging and beautiful course for Golfers desiring Championship play. Masterfully conceived, the Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole, par 72 Championship course stretches over 7,100 yards on Atlantis’ peninsula. The course has hosted iconic Sporting events such as the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational (MJCI), the Michael Douglas & Friends Celebrity Golf Tournament, and the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic. For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island resort and the Ocean Club Golf Course please visit www.atlantisbahamas.com .

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf and golf-related Hospitality management company providing services at 750-plus locations, including 725-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses around the globe. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDYMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf and ICON Management. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com .