Ocean City Arts Center Kicks Off New Year With New Exhibit

Founded in 1965, by Pat Witt, the vision of the Maurice River School is not of bricks and mortar, but in an ethereal sense, likened to the Hudson River School where artists gather to enjoy the regional sights. Building on that vision, Nancy Witt Mulick founded the Maurice River Workshop which is an Intensive week-long session of plein air painting. The workshop features beautiful vistas along and near the Maurice River, where the participating artists gather to create the next great American landscape.

Director, Matthew Daniels, continuously searches for the best vistas for their annual workshop. Each day in the workshop the students are introduced to a different instructor and medium. The instructor offers a demo in the morning and works closely with the students during the day. On the last day of the workshop the students bring all of their works together for one final review and critique.