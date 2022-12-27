Ocean City Arts Center Kicks Off New Year With New Exhibit
OCEAN CITY, NJ — The Ocean City Arts Center is kicking off the new year with an exhibit of works from a South Jersey art school.
The show opens Jan. 3 and runs through Jan. 28, according to an Arts Center press release. A “Meet the Artists” reception will be held Jan. 13 from 7 pm to 8:30 pm
Featured works are from The Maurice River School, a program of The Barn Studio of Art in Millville.
The exhibit features more than 40 works by 29 artists, including Ted Bobroski, Janis Bonavito, Michael and Debroah Plako, Donna Ruane Rodgers, Diane Strauss, Rose Rokes, Sean Friel, Janet V. Hallahan, Bette Lawler, Elizabeth Tasker, Donna Pio, Linda Kruger Robinson, and Mark Giberson.
Several of the instructors’ works, all noted visual artists, are also Featured and include Stan Sperlak, Larry Francis, Jill A. Rupinski, Bill Ternay, Betsy Tasker, Matthew Daniels as well as Nancy Whitt Mulick.
According to the Ocean City Arts Center:
Founded in 1965, by Pat Witt, the vision of the Maurice River School is not of bricks and mortar, but in an ethereal sense, likened to the Hudson River School where artists gather to enjoy the regional sights. Building on that vision, Nancy Witt Mulick founded the Maurice River Workshop which is an Intensive week-long session of plein air painting. The workshop features beautiful vistas along and near the Maurice River, where the participating artists gather to create the next great American landscape.
Director, Matthew Daniels, continuously searches for the best vistas for their annual workshop. Each day in the workshop the students are introduced to a different instructor and medium. The instructor offers a demo in the morning and works closely with the students during the day. On the last day of the workshop the students bring all of their works together for one final review and critique.
The Ocean City Arts Center is located on the second floor in the Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave. Hours of operation are 9 am to 9 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm Saturday. The Arts Center is closed on Sunday.
For further information, call (609) 399-7628. Check out the Ocean City Arts Center on Facebook and Instagram.