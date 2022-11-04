Ocean City Arts Center Hosts Juried Art Show

The Ocean City Arts Center is presenting its annual Juried Art Show now through Nov. 26. The show will be held at the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Avenue.

This year’s Judges were Sharon Kiefer, Curator of Exhibitions at Perkins Center for the Arts; Chuck Law, artist; and Katherine Aikens, Art Gallery coordinator, ACCC.

The Judges had their work cut out for them with entries. Eighty-two artists submitted works totaling 129 works with 36 selected for the show.

Artists entered from as far away as Chalfont, Pa., showing the following mediums: oil, acrylics, watercolor, pastels, mixed media, drawing and printmaking.

An Awards reception will be held Friday, Nov. 11, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm

The awards are Best of Show at $200; second place at $150; third place at $100 and three Honorable Mentions at $50 each. Last year’s Best of Show went to Chanelle Rene for an oil painting titled “Visionary.”

Hours of operation are 9 am to 9 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday. The arts center is closed on Sundays.

For further information, call 609-399-7628.