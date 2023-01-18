Ocean City Arts Center hosts exhibit in February
Press staff reports
OCEAN CITY — The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center will host an exhibit next month featuring paintings by Paul D. Fuentes.
Fuentes’ paintings often blend modern life with pop culture references. A Graduate of the Tyler School of Art and Architecture of Temple University, the artist’s works have appeared in ads and publications including The New York Times. A former creative director at HBO, Fuentes’ paintings have been shown in galleries on the East and West coasts, including Sotheby’s New York, Las Laguna Gallery in Laguna Beach and the nationally juried Art in Politics show at Touchstone Gallery in Washington, DC
The show will open Jan. 31 and be on display through Feb. 27. A Meet the Artist reception will be held from 7 to 8:30 pm Feb. 10.
The Gallery is located at the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. For more information, call 609-399-7628.
