Ocean City Arts Center hosts exhibit in February

Press staff reports



Fuentes’ paintings often blend modern life with pop culture references. A Graduate of the Tyler School of Art and Architecture of Temple University, the artist’s works have appeared in ads and publications including The New York Times. A former creative director at HBO, Fuentes’ paintings have been shown in galleries on the East and West coasts, including Sotheby’s New York, Las Laguna Gallery in Laguna Beach and the nationally juried Art in Politics show at Touchstone Gallery in Washington, DC