Occoquan Kicks Off Autumn with the Fall Arts & Crafts Show, Sept. 24 & 25, 2022

Provided by Town of Occoquan

Occoquan kicks off the fall season with the Fall Arts & Crafts Show, Sept. 24 & 25, 2022. More than 200 crafters, artisans, and local boutique owners will fill the streets of the historic district with vendor booths in just a few short weeks. The Craft Show will be open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm both Saturday and Sunday and will take place rain or shine. There is no admission fee at the gate. The fee for available shuttle service is $8 round trip.

“The Fall Arts & Crafts Show is a perennial favorite in the region,” says Julie Little, Events Director. “And this fall, we’re offering some exciting new experiences too, such as artisan demonstrations and a fantastic art space called Imagination Alley, where kids can create while they’re here for the show. Plus, we’ll host our popular beer and wine garden and some new foodie vendors in the food court. Our award-winning restaurant scene will be open for business too. We’re looking forward to a Fantastic weekend!”

ARTS & CRAFTS

Discover a Myriad of artisans, crafters, and makers along the Streets in Occoquan’s beautiful historic district. Here, craftsmanship is showcased in a wide variety of mediums and price points. Find Treasures from favorite Crafters and discover new talents from Emerging artists. Visitors may meet experienced artisans, talk to them about their work, and even view demonstrations of some of their craft techniques. Look for signs in vendor tents that say, “Ask Me About My Work!”

BEER & WINE GARDEN

The Fall Arts & Crafts Show will include a Beer & Wine Garden in River Mill Park, both days from 12 pm to 5 pm, featuring local craft brews from Water’s End Brewery and a variety of handcrafted wines from Woodlawn Press Winery. With plenty of seating, the park situated along the river is the perfect spot to take a break and listen to music. Collective is the Featured band on Saturday and The Ashleigh Chevalier Band Returns to Occoquan on Sunday. Pro-tip: by parking at the Route 123 Commuter Lot on Old Bridge Road, visitors can board the “Garden Express” Green shuttle straight to the garden at River Mill Park. The Food Court is situated at this end of town as well.

IMAGINATION ALLEY

Kids will want to stop by Imagination Alley to create their own art through demonstrations and workshops, or add to the community art project! A teen art display and performances of local community groups are scheduled all weekend too. Located in the center of town at 305 Mill Street, Imagination Alley will be packed with make-and-take projects and tons of family fun. A sneak peek into just some of the excitement in store:

Create a card

Transform paper into an animal

Make a mosaic

Learn to Stitch

Add to our community paper art project

Get your face painted with Fairy Jennabelle

Enjoy performances from local community groups

Be inspired by a stroll through the Teen Art Challenge Display

Imagination Alley will be open both days, 10 am to 5 pm Be sure to check the program (available at shuttle stops and info booth) for a schedule of activities and performances.

SHUTTLE INFORMATION

At a cost of $8 per rider round trip, (kids 12 and under ride free), visitors may park at designated lots and be transported by shuttle into Town. This fall, shuttle Riders can use the EventBrite app to Prepay their shuttle fees. Visitors may simply show the shuttle stop Attendant their EventBrite receipt once they disembark in Occoquan. The shuttle runs for patrons from 9 am to 6 pm Satellite parking can be found at three locations:

Purple Lot

Lake Ridge Commuter Lot

Corner of Old Bridge and Minnieville Roads, Woodbridge, VA

Drop off/Pick Up located at Mom’s Apple Pie Shuttle Stop

Green Lot (Garden Express!)

Rt 123 Commuter Lot

Corner of Route 123 and Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge, VA

Drop off/Pick Up at Footbridge Shuttle Stop by River Mill Park

Yellow Lot (New location)

Workhouse Arts Center

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA

Drop off/Pick Up at the Shuttle Stop under the Route 123 Bridge

There are several options for accessibility for the craft show. See occoquanva.gov/thecraftshow for more information.

Head to Occoquan’s Fall Arts & Crafts Show, Sept. 24-25, where there’s something for everyone! For more show information and updated schedules, visit occoquanva.gov/thecraftshow.