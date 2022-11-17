Ocala Forest beats West Port in Marion County high school girls soccer

OCALA — Forest midfielder Jenna Maiorino netted a first-half goal and Janelli Castillo added an insurance goal in the second half to pace the Wildcats to a 2-0 win over West Port in girls soccer on Wednesday night.

The win kept Class 6A Forest perfect on the season at 3-0.

“We started to settle in finally in the second half and our ball movement was good and our runs off the ball were good,” said first-year Wildcats Coach Stacie Menadier. “We got our first touch down, which helped tremendously, but we still need to do better winning first-time balls. We also need to do a better job of taking shots. We kept waiting for the picture-perfect shot and you can’ t play that way, you have to take advantage of what you have.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button