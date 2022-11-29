OC men’s soccer, MC Women’s volleyball advance to state tournaments

Oxnard College men’s soccer is headed back to state.

Noe Eulloqui popped in the rebound of Odin Rosten’s shot in second-half stoppage time to dramatically lift the second-seeded Condors past No. 3 Fullerton, 2-1, in the California Community College Athletic Association regional Finals Saturday in Oxnard.

Eulloqui (Thousand Oaks High) and sophomore forward Pedro Santos-Jimenez (Hueneme) scored the goals as Oxnard advanced to its third state Final Four in six seasons.

But not until a wild final 10 minutes after Fullerton’s Joseph Espinoza equalized for visiting Fullerton in the 77th minute.

“It was back and forth,” Oxnard Coach Ross Greaney said. “It was a really exciting game. It wasn’t the type of game we were used to.

“Luckily, we were home. It was a big deal to be home. We worked all year to get that home field advantage.”

