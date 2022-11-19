OC Arts Center Pottery and Mosaic Exhibit Begins Dec. 1

The Ocean City Arts Center will host the annual OCAC Pottery and Mosaic Student and Teacher exhibit Dec. 1 through Dec. 17.

The show will feature hundreds of Pottery and mosaic pieces created by 28 of the Arts Center’s students and teachers, according to a city news release.

There will be a reception on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 pm to 8 pm The Arts Center is open 9 am to 9 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday to see the show.

The artwork is for sale and prices start at $5. Pottery and mosaics make affordable one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.

The participating teachers are Joe DiMatteo, Collette Smith and Jill Snyder. A sample of the students in the show are Linda Higbee, Paula Boileau, Anne Cancelmo, Veronica Dull, Vicki Thurlow-Lewis, Gloria Scarella Mahoney, Whitney Hanna, Joanne Price, Susan Kane, Mary Beth Spiegel, Brianne Shaner, Jenna Reisig, Cassen Brunetti and Sarah Fertsch.

This program is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

For further information call (609) 399-7628. The Ocean City Arts Center is located on the second floor in the Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave.