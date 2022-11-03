Obstacles over, time is now for Detroit Mercy men’s hoops

Detroit — In 18 years as a head college basketball coach before arriving at Detroit Mercy, Mike Davis had four losing seasons. In four years at Detroit Mercy, he’s already had three.

But Davis defends his time with the Titans, calling the record misleading. He was a late hire before his first year, limiting his recruiting clout. The second year, Detroit Mercy was suspended from postseason play because of academic issues that predated the entire coaching staff and roster. The third year was COVID. And the fourth year, last year, the Titans were forced to cancel five conference home games because of lingering health issues, stunting, he said, any momentum they had built up throughout the year.

“He’s been kind of fighting with one hand behind his back,” Athletic director Robert Vowels said of Davis, who has three years left on his original seven-year contract. “And that’s tough to do.”

Year 5 starts Tuesday at home against Rochester University, and Davis knows it’s time to win.

Leading the way, again, will be Davis’ son, Antoine, the reigning Horizon League co-player of the year, who also was named the Horizon League’s preseason player of the year. Antoine Davis, poised to rise as high as No. 2 in the all-time college basketball scoring hierarchy, considered leaving Detroit Mercy for his fifth and final season and transferring to a Power Five school, where he could cash in on NIL opportunities, but he ultimately decided to stay.

Antoine Davis is joined by a whole bunch of new players, including potentially key transfers like forward Gerald Liddell (Texas, Alabama State), who was also recruited by Detroit Mercy’s chief rival, Oakland; guard TJ Moss (South Carolina, McNeese State), guard Jayden Stone (Grand Canyon); forward Arashma Parks (Temple); and swingman Damezi Anderson (Indiana, Loyola). Guard Sonny Johnson, from Cleveland, is a top-ranked freshman recruit per ESPN.

Only four players return to the Titans from last season’s team, and Davis is the only returning starter.

“Everything’s good, the team looks good, Everybody’s gelling well together,” said Antoine Davis, adding the team hangs out a lot off the court, including watching football on Saturdays, and grabbing food in Detroit, like Buddy’s or Mister Dips. “It’s hard building chemistry, especially when having people from last year and they’re not here, then bringing in a whole new group of people. It can be difficult.

“We all know what we need to do, what we want to be. We all want to make it to the (NCAA) Tournament.

“We all have one goal in mind.”

That’s one goal, too, for Antoine Davis, despite what could be a historic season for him, personally.

Davis, 24, stands at 2,734 career points, and with another typical season, he should pass the No. 2 all-time scorer, Freeman Williams (3,249), from Portland State. They won’t sniff “Pistol” Pete Marovich, who scored 3,667 points in just three seasons for LSU.

He also will pass such legendary names as Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, Elvin Hayes, JJ Redick and Danny Manning, and you’d better believe Detroit Mercy is ready — and eager — for the attention, and not just locally.

“The Chase is on,” Vowels said last month during Detroit Mercy media day. “I appreciate you being here.”

Davis, who was able to secure a couple of NIL deals (glow basketballs, chocolate bars) that kept him at Detroit Mercy (he’s sharing profits with his teammates), visited the likes of Maryland, Kansas State and Georgetown, enjoying the red-carpet treatment (and the red-velvet cupcakes) along the way.

But when it came time to make a decision, he thrilled his father by staying with Detroit Mercy. He is the only four-time, first-team player in the history of the Horizon League, and is a near-lock to make it five times.

But he’s not all that interested in talking about himself. He never has been.

His dad’s made nine NCAA tournaments; Antoine hasn’t made one.

“I’m just doing what I’ve done every game, just approaching the game the same way,” Antoine Davis said. “I’m not really necessarily thinking about (the points). Just play. Just have fun playing basketball.”

Winning, of course, is fun, but there hasn’t been much of that with the Detroit Mercy men’s basketball program in recent years. The Titans haven’t had a 20-win season since 2013, and they haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2012.

At first glance, by losing the likes of starters Madut Akec, DJ Harvey, Noah Waterman and Willy Isiani, plus key bench guys like Kevin McAdoo Jr. and Matt Johnson, Detroit Mercy doesn’t overly stand out to many right now. The Titans were picked to finish sixth in this year’s preseason Horizon League poll.

But Mike Davis pushes back there, noting that Detroit Mercy statistically was one of the slowest teams in all of college basketball last year. The reason for that: The Titans had one reliable ball-handler, in Antoine Davis.

This year, Mike Davis said the Titans have at least four reliable ball-handlers, including Stone and Moss, plus potentially Jamail Pink, who transferred back to Detroit Mercy after spending his freshman year there.

“When you get guys who are talented, then it’s all about chemistry,” Mike Davis said. “We have enough together time. It’s just a matter of guys understanding who they are and not trying to do stuff they can’t do — just trying to play a role on the team to be successful.”

There’s another secret to success, too, Mike Davis said: Getting a top-four seed in the Horizon League tournament, which guarantees a first-round bye and a second-round home game before the tournament shifts to Indianapolis.

No team has won the Horizon League tournament without receiving a first-round bye since 2016. The last two years, since the new Horizon League format went into place, the winners came out of those top-four seeds. Last year, the top four seeds made Indy; the year before, three of them did. That’s why, Davis said, seeing those five home conference games canceled and not rescheduled last season was so painful. He believes had the games been played, the Titans would’ve won at least three, possibly four and maybe even all five of them, to get into the top four and at least have a shot at an NCAA Tournament bid in what has been and will remain for a while a one-bid league.

Mike Davis — who just turned 62, but told Antoine not to get him anything for his birthday because “it’s my money anyway” — said he’d like to Coach at least until he’s 70, and he’d like it to be at Detroit Mercy. He has the full-throated support of Vowels. But Antoine Davis is only here for one more year.

So, the time is now for the Titans.

“We’re really excited for the season,” said Antoine Davis, one of just eight players who practiced over the summer on what was a late-developing roster. “I think we have a chance to be really good.”

