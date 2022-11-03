Obstacles over, time is now for Detroit Mercy men’s hoops

Detroit — In 18 years as a head college basketball coach before arriving at Detroit Mercy, Mike Davis had four losing seasons. In four years at Detroit Mercy, he’s already had three.

But Davis defends his time with the Titans, calling the record misleading. He was a late hire before his first year, limiting his recruiting clout. The second year, Detroit Mercy was suspended from postseason play because of academic issues that predated the entire coaching staff and roster. The third year was COVID. And the fourth year, last year, the Titans were forced to cancel five conference home games because of lingering health issues, stunting, he said, any momentum they had built up throughout the year.

“He’s been kind of fighting with one hand behind his back,” Athletic director Robert Vowels said of Davis, who has three years left on his original seven-year contract. “And that’s tough to do.”

Year 5 starts Tuesday at home against Rochester University, and Davis knows it’s time to win.

Leading the way, again, will be Davis’ son, Antoine, the reigning Horizon League co-player of the year, who also was named the Horizon League’s preseason player of the year. Antoine Davis, poised to rise as high as No. 2 in the all-time college basketball scoring hierarchy, considered leaving Detroit Mercy for his fifth and final season and transferring to a Power Five school, where he could cash in on NIL opportunities, but he ultimately decided to stay.

