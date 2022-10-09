Observe National Arts, Humanities Month this October – Franklin County Times

By Susie Hovater Malone

National Arts and Humanities Month was established by Americans for the Arts more than 30 years ago and is celebrated every October in the United States.

It was initiated to encourage Americans to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives and to begin a lifelong habit of participation in the arts and humanities. It has become the nation’s largest collective annual celebration of the arts and humanities.

The arts are a national asset and are a vital part of every community. The NAHM goals focus on: providing Equitable access to the arts at local, state and national levels; encouraging individuals, organizations and diverse communities to participate in the arts; allowing governments and businesses to show their support of the arts; and raising public awareness about the positive impact of the arts and humanities in our communities and lives.

National Arts and Humanities Month is a perfect time to celebrate and support the arts in the community by attending and encouraging friends, neighbors, colleagues and community members to take part in the arts this October.

People participate in arts and culture in four primary ways:

Attending programs and events Encouraging their children to participate Making art or performing art as amateurs Supporting the arts through donations of time and money

Locally, many Performing arts opportunities are provided by The Franklin County Arts and Humanities Council at the Historic Roxy Theater – in October as well as throughout the year.

October 1 Featured “A Night of Gospel Music” Hosted by the ReSound Quartet. This concert included the ReSound Quartet, Southern Image, Purpose and The Masters.

October 8 will bring Kerry Gilbert and the KGB Band to the stage. On the second Saturday of each month, Rockin’ at the Roxy is presented by the KGB with special guests.

October 22 The Burnells – Originally The Happy Burnells – will make their first appearance at the Roxy. The Burnells is a seven-piece alt-country and country-rock band that was active from 1997-2002 and Reunited in 2019. They perform at various venues in Birmingham and locally at Champy’s in the Shoals. Their latest album is Turn to Now.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will have it’s second annual Pumpkin Palooza Scarecrow Trail Oct. 15 through Nov. 5 at Russellville City Lake Park. There will be music, autumn-themed goodies, scarecrows, decorated photo booths and more

October 29 GFWC Book Lovers Study Club will hold its Fifth Annual Walk to Wellness/Breast Cancer Awareness/Fundraiser at the RHS field house.

October is a good month to enjoy the beauty of autumn. Many schools, churches and organizations host field trips to pumpkin patches, hayrides, trunk-or-treats, haunted houses, corn mazes, trips to the mountains to view beautifully-colored foliage. There’s decorations and entertainment, art exhibits, band competitions, sports, bluegrass festivals, the Spirit of Hodges Festival, Spruce Pine Day and more.

Let’s increase our participation in arts and culture events! Your interest encourages providers, supporters, artistic institutions, civic and community organizations, as well as political and economic support, which are valuable community assets.