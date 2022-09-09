Observations from Indiana’s 2022-23 basketball schedule

Observations from Indiana’s 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule:

Tough stretches

The toughest stretch for Indiana looks like Feb. 11-25. Nothing is easy in the Big Ten, so this is a little bit of “pick your poison,” but that stretch has four road games — at Michigan, Northwestern, Michigan State and Purdue — plus a home game against an Illinois team that reloaded through the transfer portal.

Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue should be tough road games. Even if Purdue is down a little as many projects, the in-state rivalry kicks things up several notches. Northwestern is projected to finish near the bottom of the league, so that should be a very winnable road game, but the rest of that stretch could really impact IU’s chances to win the Big Ten.

From mid-January to Feb 4 is worth some discussion as far as tough stretches, but that at least includes more home games.

Overall, though, the schedule seems reasonably balanced.

Five consecutive weekend games at home

Indiana plays five consecutive weekends in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in January through the first weekend in February. The Hoosiers host Northwestern, Sunday, Jan. 8; Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 14; Michigan State, Sunday, Jan. 22; Ohio State, Saturday, Jan. 28; and Purdue, Saturday, Feb. 4.

Close the regular season with two home games

Indiana closes the season with home games against Iowa (Tuesday, Feb. 28) and Michigan (Sunday, March 5). Never bad to finish the year with two home games.

Considering IU should be battling for NCAA Tournament seeding at that point, those are games that could be helpful in that area should IU win them

TV likes Indiana and Michigan

Indiana plays at Michigan on a Saturday (Feb. 11) and hosts Michigan to close the season on a Sunday (March 5). Indiana almost always has the best TV numbers of Big Ten teams, and Michigan is traditionally strong as well.

With both the Hoosiers and Wolverines projected to be very good, it certainly appears the Big Ten made sure to give those games weekend slots after January for a chance for network TV to pick them up later in the season.

Cleary TV thinks the Indiana-Michigan game on Sunday, March 5, could impact the Big Ten title race.

The non-conference has some headliners

This was already known, but now that the full schedule has been released, it’s worth noting that the non-conference does have some headliners.

North Carolina (possible preseason No. 1), Kansas (defending national champion), Arizona and Xavier. That’s quite good, especially the top three.

North Carolina has the third-most national titles (six), Indiana is tied for the fourth-most (five) and Kansas is tied for the sixth-most (four).

Xavier has the added spice of being coached by former IU Coach Archie Miller’s brother, Sean Miller, who was fired from Arizona after the scandal there.

Both Indiana-Purdue games are Saturday

The league put both Indiana-Purdue games on a Saturday. That’s certainly good for the fans. It’s a rivalry game and putting both on a weekend makes travel as reasonable as possible for fans.

That seems like a good move by the Big Ten.

A breath at the end?

If Indiana ends up with a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers could get a little bit of a breather at the end of their season.

IU could end up with only two games over an 11-day span (from Feb. 26-March 8). Both of those games would be at home (Iowa Feb. 28 and Michigan March 5).

Having fresh legs in March is never a bad thing. The schedule doesn’t guarantee fresh legs of course, but it’s about as reasonable as can be expected.