Observations as the Bulldogs prepare for the upcoming season

After opening practice for the 2022-23 season on Sept. 26, the Georgia Bulldogs were once again on the court Wednesday afternoon. Media members were allowed to watch the entirety of Georgia’s practice.

Wednesday offered our first real chance to watch Mike White and his Remade Georgia roster in action, and there was plenty to like from the practice session.

In my opinion, the players who stood out the most were Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Kario Oquendo, Jusaun Holt, Frank Anselem and Jaxon Etter. These five players had their Moments scattered throughout the afternoon, although Etter seemed to be the most accurate shooter among the group.

We sat down with White prior to Wednesday’s practice, and he outlined some of the concepts the team is focused on improving. He Stressed the team’s transition defense — he gave a very detailed blow-by-blow breakdown of where each player is supposed to be and each player’s assignment — as needing to improve as the season draws closer.

White explained Georgia’s defense this season is what’s described as a “Side” defense, which was made famous at the Collegiate level with Texas Tech and then-assistant Mark Adams. The gist of this defensive style is to contain the opposing offense to one side of the court, and while it takes plenty of discipline to make it work well, it’s a style that’s been adopted by some teams at the NBA level.

White noted being able to show players examples of teams like the Golden State Warriors using the same defense makes getting a buy-in that much easier.

One of the best sights from Wednesday’s practice was Jailyn Ingram getting somewhat involved in the action. Ingram — who Tore his ACL last December — Mostly shot on a basket off to the side with a trainer but did participate in a transition shooting drill early in the practice, which White explained was a welcomed sight for the entire team.

“It’s the first thing I’ve seen him do, you know, since we’ve been here,” White told reporters after practice. “I missed his second rep, but his first time up and down the court, he went 4-for-4. Pretty good percentage, you know. So, I’m happy for him. The guys were really happy. He’s such a likable guy, and our guys were fired up to see him out there.”

It was hard to decipher any sense of a starting rotation or perceived frontrunners Wednesday due to a few absences. Terry Roberts — a guard who transferred in from Bradley — was out with an illness and fellow guard Justin Hill was out due to a hamstring. The team also went without walk-on Jaden Newell, who was also battling an illness.

Given those absences, Georgia actually ran four-on-four near the close of practice.

Other quick hitters from practice:

— Early in the practice, the guards worked on one side of the court with the forwards/centers on the other. The guards group consisted of Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Kario Oquendo, Jusaun Holt, Jaxon Etter, Mardrez McBride, and Brandon Klatsky; the forwards/centers group was Kyeron Lindsay, Frank Anselem, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, and Braelen Bridges.

— White Mostly stood back and watched for most of the practice, but the Bulldogs’ new head coach was vocal a few different times. White walked up and commended Abdur-Rahim for his hustle during one four-on-four drill and was calling for a better defensive effort later on.

— Assistant Coach Antonio Reynolds Dean was by far Georgia’s most vocal Coach Wednesday. He was constantly yelling out instructions but also had some nice jabs for the players, at one point yelling, “We want to see Jabri run! I love to see you run!” as the players shot free throws that would determine whether or not the entire team would run multiple full-court sprints.

— Speaking of those sprints, on the whole the players met the challenge of those free throws to limit the amount of end-of-practice running. White explained the thinking behind that drill is to replicate how winded players will actually be when they step to the free-throw line during games.

“We’re going to put our guys in situations every day where we’re going to shoot free throws while we’re winded, while we’re physically and mentally taxed,” White said. “When you’re shooting them in games, it’s the best way for us to try and replicate it.”

— One of the true highlights of the afternoon was Kario Oquendo hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to help his four-man squad get the upper hand. The Celebration after the shot was quite the sight, as Etter and Anselem mobbed Oquendo as they welcomed the chance to watch their teammates run.

— White noted prior to Wednesday’s practice that Georgia was already better defensively than it was a week ago, although after the Wednesday session he told the players they needed to get through their comfort zones more, specifically when it came to fighting through fatigue.

The season is surely closing in, and while Georgia is making progress, White knows there’s plenty of work still ahead.

“We’ve got a ways to go. I’m sure the other 13 coaches in our league feel the same way though. I like our seriousness in terms of our approach and our consistency on a daily basis,” White said. “We ‘ve got to get tougher. It takes a lot of mental and physical toughness to win in the SEC, and I think we’ve got a fair amount of physical toughness. But we’ve also got a group that, at this point in their careers, don’t know how to win consistently at this level.

“Mental toughness is a big factor. We put guys in positions to fail in practice, and we’ve got to handle it consistently better than we are right now.”