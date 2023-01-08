Obituary: Stanley J. Shoppell – What’s Up Newp

Stanley J. Shoppell, 64, of Middletown, RI unexpectedly passed away on December 31, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on June 28, 1958, to Catherine E. (Hegarty) and Samuel J. Shoppell, Jr. Stanley graduated from Rogers High School. He worked as an exceptional contractor and craftsman for several companies in Rhode Island. Stanley helped in the construction of numerous buildings and private residences, as he would love to point out as you drove around with him. To name a few, Newport Hospital, JH Gaudet Middle School, and the Warwick Mall.

Stanley is survived by his daughter Stephanie Shoppell of Middletown, RI and his son Shane Shoppell and his wife Lauren of Narragansett, RI. He also leaves behind his beloved grandson Easton Shoppell who affectionately called him Grumpy. Stanley is survived by his siblings Sam, Stephen, San, Scott, Sharon, Stuart, and Stacie. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as two great-nieces. Stanley continued to have a positive relationship with his former wife Ann Shoppell and his mother-in-law Marian Sullivan. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Carol Anne. Stanley was a long-time dog lover and is predeceased by his beloved pups, Dylan, Buddy, Peanut, and grand-puppy, Bentley. He leaves behind his beloved dog Rebel.

Stanley was a kind, caring, and fun-loving human who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He could create and build anything that was asked of him. Stanley was an amazing chef and baker. They loved to play multiple sports including softball, kickball, and bowling. Stanley enjoyed gardening and his vegetables were famous for being delicious. He had a way of making you feel you had known him for years and would always keep you laughing.

We miss him. We love him. They will be forever in our hearts.

Visiting hours will be held Friday January 13, from 4 pm-7 pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Funeral service will be held on Saturday January 14, in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main, Middletown at 10 am. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Potter League for Animals in Middletown, RI for Stanley’s deep love for animals, www.potterleague.org.

