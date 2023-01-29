Obituary: Michael Worcester Hildreth – Portland Press Herald

FREEPORT – Michael Worcester Hildreth passed away on Jan. 20, 2023. He was born March 3, 1968 to Charles Lawrence Hildreth, Jr. and Deborah Hildreth of Falmouth.

From early on, Mike was a gentle and loving kid. He loved family trips to Deering Ice Cream as a young child. “Michael Mouse” as he was affectionately called, developed a love for the famous “Banana Bunny”. His face would light up. It was pretty special. For years, that was his signature desert.

From his earliest childhood, Mike was an avid sportsman. They loved ball sports of almost any kind. He was a gifted tennis player, baseball pitcher and golfer. In Little League he was a pitcher who had a natural curveball. When he was old enough, he attended Camp Agawam every summer for several years where he could play sports all day long with other sports minded kids. They would return from camp and tell us all about playing different sports. It was there he developed his love for tennis. In high school at North Yarmouth Academy, he played tennis where he enjoyed much success even achieving being ranked in the state.

Mike’s passion for fishing started at Handy Boat fishing off of the family boat with Walter, his father and PY as a very young boy. They received a Ronco Pocket Fisherman one year and used it all the time. He continued to fish off the docks on Dingley and even caught a wheelbarrow full of bluefish at the age of 12. Over the ensuing years he loved to take his son, Jackson and anyone who loved to fish out on the boat fishing. Many times, he would stop what he was doing and disappear for a quick fish. We would notice Mike was missing only to see him rounding the point after a quick session.

He was a loyal friend. His friendships were life long and he had many. He used his well honed sports skills at his own Dingley Olympics. The Exploits were legendary.

After college he returned home to Falmouth to work in banking. They married Tara in 2000 and had two children, Jackson and Emma. He loved being a husband and a dad. He was so happy to organize truly exceptional birthday parties for the kids. He even purchased a Giant inflatable bouncy house that he kept in his car for any occasion. He was an amazing host, always generous and gracious.

He loved his family and was instrumental in helping host the Hildreth annual 4th of July party. Cleaning, setting up, cooking chores were done with good cheer and a smile. They would lead our Parade and was THE source for the Money Dive for all the children. But this was mere prep for the family kickball game: kids vs parents! With his stature, he was the only one who could boot the ball hard enough to be a guaranteed home run. Emma, ​​too young to participate on the kids team, would be happily perched on Mike’s shoulders for the game for many years. Even for the base running! Mike was in his element.

Mike was a great friend and brother and son. After his mother passed away he was a regular visitor with his father to help do chores, or simply to watch the football games on Sundays. They would bring his kids too. How lucky they were to know their grandfather. More recently he helped move his brother closer to town. He was then able to stop for Cribbage and check in regularly.

Mike was a gentle soul and had a kind heart. They had a great sense of fun and shared that with everyone. He was such a great dad, brother and friend. He was patient and loving. His friends and family will miss him dearly.

