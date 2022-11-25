Obituary: Cayton, Vickie Ann

Vickie Ann Cayton, 59, of Chloe, WV, died on November 17, 2022, at her home.

She was born on July 18, 1963, at home in Medina County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert Dale Cayton and Mary Nellie (Singleton) Cayton of Duck, WV. She was number seven of Eleven siblings. Her love of the quiet, simple life brought her to the hollers of WV in 1990. She finally settled in a small, quaint, quiet Holler in Chloe, WV, where she raised her children and watched her grandchildren grow. Vickie had a love for the water and the outdoors. Her biggest Joy in life was that of her grandchildren; she taught them the Joys of the outdoors. She would be the first one to start a game of Kickball, tag, volleyball, Croquet, or red rover. When the season changed to winter, she taught her grandchildren the love of the snow and would be the first to call and bring them all together for a day or night of sled riding.

She left a lifetime of wonderful memories in her wake.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children Erica Marie (James) Smith, Jessica Kathryn Patterson, Robert Scottie Patterson Jr., Tosha Neal, Brandon D. Neal, William-Bill (Jacalynne) Cunningham, and Jason Hall, all of WV; 13 grandchildren Tyler Metheny (Ty), Lucus (Madison) Metheney (Luke), Robyn M Metheney (Bug), Tommara Jarvis (Tom Cat), Case McCune, William Cunningham, Blake Cunningham, Deric Cunningham, Nikita Patterson, Adriana Patterson, Lacy Patterson, Jerico McCune, and Victoria McCune; great-grandchild Aubrey Metheney; eight of her Eleven siblings Dana Cayton, Neal Cayton, Carol Cayton, and Shelia Shafer all of Ohio, Dale Lee Cayton, Aaron Trevor Cayton, and Adam Cayton all of WV; her beloved Aunt Red and other aunts and uncles and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Sonny Cayton and Jerry Cayton.

A Funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 3:00 pm, with Keith Layton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

