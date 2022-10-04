Oberlin College announces wide-ranging partnership with arts, research groups – Morning Journal

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Oberlin College & Conservatory and the Global Foundation for the Performing Arts (GFPA) announced a new partnership that includes a select group of higher education institutions dedicated to expanding international student access to world-class academic and musical instruction.

The goal of this collaboration is to apply the benefits of higher education and the arts to enhance the culture and quality of life within countries around the world, according to a news release.

Oberlin College is the only institution among those few partnering with the United Nations to focus specifically on undergraduate education, the release said.

Other institutions within the group United Nations Institute for Training and Research and Global Foundation for the Performing Arts formed will focus on graduate-level study, the release said.

Through this collaboration, students from around the world who otherwise could not afford to attend a prestigious US-based college or university with exemplary musical instruction and academics, will have the opportunity to apply, the release said.

If it is needed, financial assistance would come from the students’ home countries or from the United Nations Institute for Training and Research and the Global Foundation for the Performing Arts, according to the release.

Students would apply to Oberlin, and if accepted, would pursue either a Bachelor of arts, a Bachelor of music, or a double degree; students who attend the other institutions would pursue post-baccalaureate degrees.

The first students engaged in this program would arrive on their respective campuses in fall 2023.

Oberlin, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research and the Global Foundation for the Performing Arts have agreed to a memorandum of understanding, which calls for collaboration in a number of areas. Negotiations on specific programs are continuing, the release said.

“Oberlin is fortunate to be in conversations with UNITAR and GFPA on how we can work together to improve the world through mutual understanding, education, and cultural exchange,” said college President Carmen Twillie Ambar. “This collaboration could eventually involve hundreds of students each year who will enrich our campus community.

“This partnership is a singular opportunity for Oberlin to help improve the world through education and the arts.”

The Global Foundation has been meeting with Oberlin’s leadership for the past several weeks to discuss areas of collaboration, the release said.

Oberlin, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research and the Global Foundation for the Performing Arts have the potential to create joint practice-based programs that include performances, educational and research opportunities, conferences, and symposia, the release said.

Oberlin is already collaborating with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research and the United Nations on a significant musical program scheduled for later this year in Carnegie Hall, New York City.

“The principles behind this collaboration are consistent with Oberlin’s heritage and goals for the future,” Ambar said. “It is an Honor to work with UNITAR and GFPA in a collective effort to develop programs that will help large numbers of students do good in the world through education and the arts.”