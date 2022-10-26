Oats, Alabama Basketball Players Not Backing Down From Scheduling Philosophy

Alabama basketball enters the 2022-23 season with one of the hardest schedules in the country staring it dead in the face.

The Crimson Tide, which sits at No. 20 in the preseason AP Poll, has eight games against other ranked teams on its schedule, all of which sit in the top-15.

This is no different than a season ago, where Alabama faced the No. 2 ranked strength of schedule in all of college basketball according to the analytics service KenPom.

Last season’s schedule was a well-documented topic of discourse surrounding the roller coaster of a season that Head Coach Nate Oats’ third Alabama team went through. Alabama defeated three teams that went to the 2021 Final Four – Gonzaga, Baylor and Houston – participated in the ESPN Events Invitational and defeated Miami – a 2022 elite eight participant – and also played multiple mid-major conference Champions before playing in the ever-improving SEC the rest of the season.

