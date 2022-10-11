OASIS Celebrates 10 Years of Inspiring the Youth Through the Arts at the 2022 OASIS Center International Illumination Gala

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Civic and community leaders from across California will celebrate 10 years of inspiring the youth through the arts and opportunities at the 2022 Illumination Gala, Hosted by OASIS Center International.

“Art and the act of creating it enriches our community and our lives,” said Jin Sung, OASIS Center International’s Founder and Executive Director. “We are proud that OASIS Center has provided free after-school opportunities for thousands of young people from across Southern California to engage in performance, visual and industrial arts. Our work is made possible by mentors, volunteers, corporate partners, area schools, and generous donors who believe the arts illuminate our path to a brighter future.”

“Over the last 10 years, OASIS Center International has allowed thousands of young people to unleash creativity, boost confidence and expand opportunity through the arts,” said Rep. Young Kim. “I am grateful for their hard work to enrich our communities and all of the partners behind the scenes who make it happen. Congratulations to OASIS Center International on its 10th anniversary, and I look forward to seeing the program continue to grow and thrive over the next 10 years.”

This 10th annual Illumination Gala celebrates students who participate in OASIS Center programs and honors the special contributions to its mission by awardees Mike Sievert, President & CEO of T-Mobile; Katrina Foley, Supervisor of Second District County of Orange Board of Supervisors; and Ricardo Lopez, Organization Facilitator of Los Angeles Unified School District. The event features performances by OASIS Center Alumni and area artists, a cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction, and raffle.

Scheduled guests include executives of Orange County’s largest corporations, businesses, and banks; Civic leaders; and local artists and performers.

What: The 10th Annual Illumination Gala



Where: Bowers Museum, 2002 North Main Street, Santa Ana, California 92706



When: October 13, 2022 at 5:00PM

Members of the media are welcome and should contact Xin Wang at (314) 309 – 9215 for details.

The program is sponsored by T-MobileThe Otting Family Charitable Foundation, EastWest Bank, The Anthony DeChellis Charitable Fund, Banc of California, Charter Communications, Citizens Business Bank, Enterprise Bank and Trust, First Republic Bank, Island Pacific Market, Mechanics Bank, MUFG Union Bank, Pacific Premier Bank , Pacific Western Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, Umpqua Bank, and US Bank.

About OASIS Center International

OASIS Center International revitalizes underserved communities through the power of the arts. With free after-school programs such as Architectural design, cartooning, creative art journaling, and tap dance; OASIS inspires young people to dream beyond what may seem possible. We are empowering this generation one artist at a time. For more information, visit: www.OASIScenterintl.org.