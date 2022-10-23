Oakridge tops West Catholic for second boys district soccer title in three years

Photos by Scott DeCamp | CatchMark

MUSKEGON — This season has been a bit of a roller-coaster for Oakridge’s boys soccer team.

The Eagles are back on the upswing at the right time.

On a sun-splashed Saturday at Orchard View, Oakridge defeated Grand Rapids West Catholic, 4-1, in a Division 3 district final.

It’s the Eagles’ second district championship in three years. Last season, they lost a Heartbreaker in the district Finals to Howard City Tri County in a shootout.

Oakridge (12-8-1) Advances to Tuesday’s 7 pm regional semifinal at Grand Rapids South Christian, where the Eagles will face Paw Paw (10-8-1). West Catholic closes with a 9-10-1 record.

Here are notables and more details from Saturday’s district Finals match. Hear from Oakridge standout Arturo Romero and Coach Greg Fleener in the tweet Embedded below:

Senior keeper Keegan Williamsen was perhaps the star of the game for Oakridge. He made 17 saves, one in a scrum in front of his goal with the Eagles clinging to a 2-1 lead with about eight minutes remaining.

Oakridge junior scoring whiz Arturo Romero, who had a hat trick in Wednesday’s 6-2 district semifinal win over Orchard View, added two more goals and an assist against West Catholic. His tally with 19:48 remaining gave the Eagles the lead for good at 2-1. His goal is a direct kick with 6:33 left made it 3-1.

Oakridge sophomore Isaac Willard broke the ice with a goal near the 28:30 mark of the first half, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Oakridge senior Zack Maitner added an insurance goal with 16 seconds remaining for the 4-1 final score.

Oakridge Seniors Vance Cerchiori and Brayden Mahnke notched assists.

West Catholic senior Martino Micheletti scored in the first half to tie the game at 1.

Highlights and reaction from Oakridge’s 4-1 win over Grand Rapids West Catholic in a Division 3 boys district soccer final. It’s Oakridge’s second district title in three years. pic.twitter.com/4apfm80GbU — CatchMark SportsNet (@CatchMarkSports) October 23, 2022

BOYS REGIONAL SOCCER SCHEDULE FOR WEST MICHIGAN CONFERENCE TEAMS

DIVISION 3

At Clare’s Brookwood Athletic Complex

Semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 25: Manistee (16-3-0) vs. Alma (17-3-1), 5 p.m.; Elk Rapids (16-7-2) vs. Freeland (14-8), 7 p.m

Finals are Thursday, Oct. 27: Semifinal winners, 7 pm

At Grand Rapids South Christian

Semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 25: Holland Christian (16-1-3) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (15-2-1), 5 p.m.; Oakridge (12-8-1) vs. Paw Paw (10-8-1), 7 p.m

Finals are Thursday, Oct. 27: Semifinal winners, 6 pm

