Oakland’s second half goal hands Robert Morris first Horizon League setback









Photo courtesy Robert Morris University athletics

FINAL: Oakland 2, Robert Morris 1

Match Stats

From Robert Morris University and Oakland University Athletic Department reports

The Robert Morris University men’s soccer team suffered its first loss in league action after dropping a 2-1 decision at Oakland on Wednesday night in Horizon League action.

With the loss, the Colonials fell to 3-4-1 overall, with a 2-1-1 mark in conference action. Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies improve to 1-6-2 this season behind a 1-0-1 record in league play.

“Tough one tonight,” RMU head Coach Jason O’Keefe said. “All the credit goes to Oakland. They have a Championship program and it was shown tonight. We learned a lot this evening and will become better for it in the future.”

The Golden Grizzlies wasted no time getting on the board as Dawsun Schrum found the back of the net in the 12th minute, while Owen Smith and Gabriel Baylon were credited with the assist.

The Colonials looked to tie the score at the 16:24-mark when sophomore Charlie Lawrence fired a shot that was ultimately blocked. Oakland looked to add to their lead when they fired two more shots on goal but were saved by the sophomore keeper Friedrich Petrelli . Robert Morris continued to fire shots at that net and broke through in the 45th minute as a sophomore Bryan Akongo beat the goalkeeper to the left and tied the score, 1-1. Classmate Lucas Shearer was credited with the assist.

After Oakland began the second half with a shot, the Colonials recorded six shots, four of them coming in a 33 second span with two of them unfortunately saved. Robert Morris continued to pepper the net as Lawrence tallied another shot on goal that was saved by Michael Sly Jr.

The Golden Grizzlies stretched their lead at the 63:57 mark when Reid Sproat found the left side of the net, 2-1.

RMU sprayed the net for the remainder of the half, but their comeback fell just short.

SCORING PLAYS

11:53 – Schrum, Assists: Smith & Baylon

44:35 – Akongo, Assist: Shearer

63:57 – Sproat, Assist: Ahola

QUICK HITS

Akongo recorded his first goal of the season … Shearer registered his first assist this season … Colonials winning-streak comes to an end … RMU drops its first Horizon League game … Colonials finished with a 16-9 shot advantage and a 6-5 edge in shots on goal… RMU finished with a 10-3 lead in corner kicks.

NEXT UP

The Colonials return to action on Tuesday, October 4, when it travels to Marshall for a non-conference match, starting at 7:15 pm









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).