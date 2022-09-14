Oak Park Arts District is losing Gallery Pink

Harrison Street became known as the Oak Park Arts District in no small part due to artist Janice Elkins’ decision to open Gallery Pink there almost three decades ago. The neighborhood has since turned into a bustling Enclave with several art shops and studios, but Gallery Pink remained an Anchor of the arts district.

But now its time is coming to an end. Gallery Pink will be closing its doors permanently this month to allow Elkins to pursue a new adventure. The 84-year-old painter and gallerist is moving into assisted living, where she will continue to pursue her art.

“I didn’t do it to be a legacy,” Elkins said of opening Gallery Pink. “I did what I wanted to do.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button