Oak Hall sweeps Gainesville Eastside 20th win

Oak Hall volleyball head Coach Perry McDonald told his team that Wednesday night’s match against Eastside has all the ingredients for a trap game.

The Eagles suffered a 3-1 loss to Buchholz on Tuesday in what McDonald said was the worst Oak Hall had played all season.

“Disappointed, and I think all the kids are, in what happened last night,” McDonald said. “I was afraid that what happened yesterday might be something to spill over into today, so I warned them in advance.”

Top 10 soccer:Power Poll: Ranking the Gainesville area’s top 10 high school football teams after Week 7

Gainesville sweep:High school volleyball: Brinkley Kinsell, Rere Davis lift Gainesville to sweep over Buchholz

Oak Hall took heed to McDonald’s warning and swept Eastside 3-0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-7).

Here are three takeaways.

Eagles keep it efficient against Rams

Oak Hall kept Wednesday’s match short and sweet, polishing off Eastside in just under an hour.

Much of that was thanks to the Eagles’ serving.

“There were some great serving moments,” McDonald said before gushing about sophomore Sarah Miller.

At one point, Miller toed the line for more than 15 serves in a row and hit her spots well. By the end of the night, Miller had tallied six aces, of which five came in her long run in the third set.

In addition to Oak Hall’s efforts behind the service line, McDonald was also impressed with his tandem of young setters, who got a lot of reps in Wednesday’s win.

Oak Hall eighth-grader Nicolette Aulisio and sophomore Sara Duggan helped the Eagles pick up a big win against Williston earlier in the season when Oak Hall’s starting setter, Cassidy McDonald, was out with an injury.

And on Wednesday night, the pair of underclassmen picked up right where they left off.

“Tonight was a really good night to put them back into the mix,” McDonald said. “The two of them did an outstanding job of distributing the ball and getting the hitters good, hittable sets.”

Eastside hoping to build off athleticism

The Eagles’ roster is made up of a handful of year-round volleyball players. The Rams don’t have many players on their roster who have played competitive volleyball, first-year head Coach Rachel Williams said.

“A lot of the girls are very new to the sport,” Williams said. “Several of them, if they’ve played, it was more like rec ball. So they’re learning, growing and developing.”

And looking at the sheer athleticism the Rams have on their roster, it might not take much to bring back Eastside volleyball, which has had three coaches in six seasons.

Eastside sophomore Kieara Hall serves as one of the Rams’ Captains and is the most polished on the team.

Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Anijah Browning and junior Arielle Livingston boast a lot of athleticism that, when developed, will surely cause other team’s problems at the net.

“I’m excited because we have some athletes,” Williams said. “They have a lot of potential.”

Oak Hall eyeing another deep postseason run

Wednesday night’s match against Eastside was the last of the regular season for Oak Hall. Now, the Eagles are focused on the playoffs, where they secured a Final Four berth in Class 2A last fall.

And this year Oak Hall, which is currently ranked seventh in the class, is hoping to do just the same.

“This is a team that has a tremendous amount of potential,” McDonald said. “In general, it is an extraordinarily unselfish and phenomenally bonded team with good chemistry… They’ve got 20 wins, which wasn’t on anybody’s radar at the start of the season.”