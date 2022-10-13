Oak Hall sweeps Gainesville Eastside 20th win

Oak Hall volleyball head Coach Perry McDonald told his team that Wednesday night’s match against Eastside has all the ingredients for a trap game.

The Eagles suffered a 3-1 loss to Buchholz on Tuesday in what McDonald said was the worst Oak Hall had played all season.

“Disappointed, and I think all the kids are, in what happened last night,” McDonald said. “I was afraid that what happened yesterday might be something to spill over into today, so I warned them in advance.”

Oak Hall took heed to McDonald’s warning and swept Eastside 3-0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-7).

Here are three takeaways.

Eagles keep it efficient against Rams

Oak Hall kept Wednesday’s match short and sweet, polishing off Eastside in just under an hour.

Much of that was thanks to the Eagles’ serving.

“There were some great serving moments,” McDonald said before gushing about sophomore Sarah Miller.

