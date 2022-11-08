Oak Forest Soccer Coach Teaches Leadership On, Off Field: Local Hero

OAK FOREST, IL — When times are tough, Heroes emerge. We all know someone who’s making a difference right now as we live through unprecedented and changing times.

This Submission comes from Michael Stacy who Nominated Kieran Byrne of Oak Forest.

Local hero’s full name

Kieran Byrne

Local hero’s home state

Illinois

Local hero’s Patch

Oak Forest

How do you know the local hero?

Kieran Byrne is the Coach for Oak Forest High School Boys Soccer

What does the local Hero do?

High School Soccer Coach

Why do you believe the local hero should be recognized or honored?

Not only does Coach Byrne train students at Oak Forest High School to be excellent soccer players, he is focused on helping them to become better students and members of the community. Coach Byrne puts an emphasis on developing leadership skills in his players. For example, Oak Forest High School Soccer has adopted 159th St. and Cicero Ave as part of the Illinois Adopt-a-Highway program. The soccer team has committed to keeping these streets clean throughout the year. The soccer team also holds an annual Fight Childhood Cancer Night to raise funds and awareness for a Charity supporting the fight against childhood cancer. There are a number of other community service events such as volunteering at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, book donations, bell ringing that can be found on the Community Service tab of www.ofhssoccer.com. Coach Byrne also reaches out to the community by trying to make each home game a community event with games dedicated to First Responders, Youth soccer players, local elementary schools, etc. Coach Byrne puts the classroom above sports as well. Two of his current players are currently ranked in the top 10 of their class.

What’s one thing you want everyone to know about the local hero?

Coach Byrne is focused on making his players see their potential to make an impact both on and off the field.

Thank you for all you do, Kieran Byrne!

