Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts Hosts Willis Winters Lecture on Charles Stevens Dilbeck

A 1935 French Norman home with half-timbering at 4145 Shenandoah, University Park.

One of four Residences designed by Dilbeck at the famous “Four Corners” intersection of Shenandoah and Douglas for the Meserole Brothers, builders.



A veritable historic extravaganza is coming up next week. Noted architect and preservationist Willis Winters is being Hosted by The Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts at the architecturally significant Turner House on Oct. 20. Winters’s lecture, “The Work of Charles Stevens Dilbeck (A Tale of Two Cities),” is about one of the leading Architects of Dallas’ early years.

Diane and Vinnie Sherman

Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate’s Sherman & Sherman Real Estate Team sponsors this first lecture in the Fall salon series.

Diane Sherman has lived in the historic Winnetka Heights neighborhood for 40 years. She is a founder of the Winnetka Heights Neighborhood Association and continues to be a driving force in preservation. Her son, Vinnie, joined Diane a few years ago to form one of Dallas’ most knowledgeable Realtor teams. They are incredibly generous with their time and research and have been an excellent resource for our preservation posts at CandysDirt.com.

Willis Winters

Winters, for our newbies to Dallas, is the architect and former Dallas Parks and Recreation Director that changed the face of preservation in Dallas throughout his 27.5-year career. During his tenure, he amassed over 50 preservation awards and became a leading authority on the work of Charles Stevens Dilbeck.

Charles Stevens Dilbeck The Adams Residence in Wichita Falls, built in 1941. A Ranch-style house featuring a Dilbeck signature Portal topped by a dovecote.

Getting to Know Charles Stevens Dilbeck

If you don’t know Dilbeck, this is your opportunity to understand how this man became a Legend in Dallas and why Winters is working on a book and The Charles Stevens Dilbeck Conservation Foundation, dedicated to saving Dilbeck’s work and celebrating his legacy.

“Dilbecks houses gradually assert themselves into your consciousness if you live in Dallas,” Winters said. Drive through Lakewood, Preston Hollow, or Oak Cliff, and once you know the hallmarks, you can spot a Dilbeck a mile away. Dallas natives have the Dilbeck style Embedded in their Minds from an early age.”

4605 Watauga, built in 1954, illustrates Dilbeck’s contemporary, mid-century modern residences.

There are about 630 known Dilbeck homes in Dallas. Unfortunately, over half of his designs in the Park Cities have been demolished.

The Architectural Styles of Charles Stevens Dilbeck

Although the Texas Panhandle ranch houses primarily inspired him, he also loved Irish Cottages and French Provincial and Colonial styles, resulting in his unique and eclectic look. So it’s sometimes hard to spot a true Dilbeck. Winters created a document with a list of features and an accompanying point system. If a house scores 55-70 points, it’s a Dilbeck.

A Dilbeck French Norman design with an octagonal tower at 1134 Lausanne in Oak Cliff, built in 1937.



The Wiggins Residence

A large French-Norman Dilbeck estate on Preston Road built in 1935 was, sadly, demolished.



“Dilbeck started designing houses at only 15 in Tulsa, drawing plans for builders. He had opened his own office by the time he was 22. Dilbeck moved to Dallas in 1932 and began working for well-known Builders like Sam Lobello and LO Daniels. They told the Builders what materials should be used,” Winters said. “We know he visited the sites because they all have his signature construction details. An owner on Milam Street uncovered a stud with his name and phone number written in pencil, which tells us the Builder was in touch with him and would call him to the site for input.”

4100 University after it was built in 1927 One of the great Dilbeck historic preservation saves at 4100 University Blvd.

The presentation will cover Dilbeck’s work in Tulsa, which most people in Dallas don’t know about, his decision to move to Dallas, and everything he did here, touching on his work as he expanded nationally.

The Turner house is owned by the Oak Cliff Society of Fine arts. Renamed for Adele Turner, an important Dallas club woman who was the society’s president for years and one of the first women to serve on the school board. Photo courtesy of Paula Mele

If You Go:

Winters lecture is from 7 to 9:30 pm Oct. 2 at The Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts at the Turner House, 401 N. Rosemont. General admission tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.