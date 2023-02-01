NYSPHSAA approves high school girls flag football as a state championship sport on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

“We are thrilled with today’s announcement that our high school girls flag football Athletes in New York State will experience the thrill of the Playoffs and a Championship game beginning in 2024,” said Ethan Medley, Giants Director of Community Relations and Youth Football.

“Our Collaborative effort with the Bills, Jets, Nike and the NYPHSAA to encourage and support the athletes, coaches and school districts who had an interest in participating in the sport has been a very rewarding experience. To have over 140 schools participating across the state in just the second year is truly beyond even our own expectations and shows the interest and excitement for the sport.”

The Giants have prioritized creating long-term relationships with the schools and sections that have adopted the sport, including the creation of numerous touchpoints with the Athletes and coaches each season. To kick off the Inaugural season in 2022, the Giants joined Section 1 and Section 4 for the respective leagues’ jamborees. Participants, coaches and community members came together to celebrate the student-athletes as they embarked on the upcoming historic season.

Somers High School in Somers, NY Hosted Section 1’s jamboree, where Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and former Giants linebacker Blake Martinez were in attendance to honor the arrival of girls high school flag football and lead the teams in football drills.

Section 4 followed suit with a Jamboree at Chenango Valley High School in Binghamton, NY Giants Legend and Super Bowl Champion Rich Seubert joined numerous student-athletes to introduce the game of flag football and facilitate drills.

At the conclusion of the Inaugural 2022 season, the Giants invited the Section 1 and Section 4 winners –Binghamton High School and Brewster High School, respectively – to celebrate their achievement by playing at Halftime of the Giants Play Football game at MetLife Stadium on August 21 when the Giants hosted the Cincinnati Bengals for a preseason game. The Giants also honored Coach Vaughn Labor of Binghamton High School and Coach Matt Cunningham of Brewster High School as The Lou Rettino High School Coaches of the Week for Week 1 and Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Section 1 and Section 4 will double in size as a reflection of their success and will receive a $10,000 grant to assist with the introduction of additional schools.

This upcoming spring, the Giants will support Section 7’s Inaugural season of play with a $30,000 contribution to support eight schools that intend to start a girls flag football program.

The Shore Conference Girls Flag Football League in New Jersey is entering their third season of play and has expanded to 15 participating schools. In 2022, the 10-team league started their season with a kickoff event in April at MetLife Stadium led by Giants Legend and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and current Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer. Both helped Coach the student-athletes in football Fundamentals and shared their experiences playing football.

In June, the Shore Regional Blue Devils won their second consecutive Shore Conference High School Girls Flag Football Championship. The Blue Devils were also celebrated at the Giants Play Football Preseason game in August where they were invited to ring the Giants Pride Bell just before kickoff. The Giants will be contributing $10,000 to support the new schools joining the Shore Conference girls flag football league in 2023.

As the Giants look to support the growth of the game throughout the tri-state area, the organization will contribute $10,000 to encourage the participation of high school girls flag football in Connecticut. They will join forces with Connecticut Flag Football, a large girls youth flag football league operator, to help organize an Inaugural Jamboree in Windsor, Conn. this spring.