NYSPHSAA approves girls flag football as a Championship sport on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

In 2022, the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the NFL Foundation distributed $60,000 worth of grant funding to the 20 participating schools as well as flag belts, footballs, and the opportunity to participate in a pre-season clinic and scrimmages inside the Bills ADPRO Sports Training Center . The event was hosted in partnership with staff from the NFL Flag/RCX Sports organization and included appearances from Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive back Siran Neal, and left tackle and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee Dion Dawkins. In addition, all of the participating schools had the opportunity to receive jerseys that were donated by Nike through a partnership with NYSPHSAA.

The first year of girls flag football was celebrated throughout the summer of 2022. The first year included a visit to the Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University for Section V girls flag players, Section VI girls flag players were invited to the Bills Return of the Blue and Red open practice at Highmark Stadium, and a girls flag scrimmage (Section VI vs. Section V) at Halftime of the Bills annual Kids Day preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

In support of the upcoming spring season, the Buffalo Bills Foundation and NFL Foundation will once again be providing $60,000 worth of grant funding to support schools in Section V and Section VI that are forming girls flag teams and will again host a Clinic and scrimmages at the Bills facilities in April of 2023. In addition, all interested schools will again receive flag belts and footballs from the Bills.