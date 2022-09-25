NYC’s 101 Park Avenue Signs Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, the nation’s premier indoor golf and entertainment experience, has signed a long-term lease at 101 Park Avenue, the iconic Kalikow Building located at the corner of 40th Street and Park Avenue, steps away from Grand Central Station. The 30,000 square foot space is located on the third floor and will feature a dedicated

entrance is on 41st Street with a private elevator.

Kathryn H. Kalikow, a principal at HJ Kalikow & Co., LLC commented, “We are thrilled to have Five Iron Golf join the impressive roster of Tenants at 101 Park Avenue. Our Tenants and their guests will have access to the latest and greatest in golf technology as well as a meeting place to conduct business or simply unwind in a friendly environment. In addition to golf, the venue will feature food and drink for its patrons.”

The Midtown location’s unique and dynamic layout of two wings seamlessly connected will provide an Immersive atmosphere that enhances Five Iron Golf’s signature offerings, including state-of-the-art TrackMan Virtual Golf simulators, Widescreen TVs, leisure games, and a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare.

“The space at 101 Park Avenue could not be better suited to support our core mission of making access to golf convenient and accessible, and we look forward to bringing the next Evolution of Five Iron design and build to such a highly traﬃcked area,” said Nora Dunnan, Five Iron Golf’s Chief Development Oﬃcer and Co-Founder.

Five Iron Golf will add to the amenities offered at 101 Park Avenue which include Club 101, a dining club, business and entertainment venue and Convene, a versatile and tech-enabled corporate event space.

CBRE’s Anthony Dattoma and Compass’ Jason Goode represented Five Iron Golf in the lease negotiations, John Cefaly and Nicholas Dysenchuk of C&W represented HJ Kalikow & Company. It will be the company’s 6th New York City location, following Flatiron, Financial District, Herald Square, Long Island City, and Upper East Side.

For over 100 years and three generations, HJ Kalikow & Co has been recognized as a leader in superior real estate development, ownership, management and construction. At the foundation of its success is an unwavering commitment to tenants, properties and communities — to excellence.

As a Principal of the company Kathryn Kalikow is involved with all aspects of the 101 Park Avenue property and HJ Kalikow operations. Representing the fourth generation of the family business, her focus is towards the future of commercial real estate, seeking to provide Excellence in accommodations for both existing and prospective tenants. Active in both public and private philanthropic organizations, Kathryn is proud to continue the Legacy of one of New York City’s most well-regarded real estate families.

