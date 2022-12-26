NYC wing with Syracuse basketball offer to vault into rankings, per Analyst

Brandon Stores Jr., a Talented 2025 wing from New York City who holds a Syracuse basketball Scholarship offer, is primed to enter the national rankings in his class, according to a report from a recruiting analyst.

Per social media, the Orange coaching staff offered the 6-foot-4 Stores in February of this year. He is a sophomore at the St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, NY

According to an article from Rivals.com national analyst Travis Graf, Stores has offers from Syracuse basketball, Xavier, Manhattan and George Mason.

College teams that have started to show interest in the shooting guard/small forward include UCLA, Rutgers and Houston, per Graf’s piece, and the Analyst added that Stores is looking to take some campus visits once the current 2022-23 high-school season is wrapped up.

We’ll certainly monitor whether the ‘Cuse lands an official visit or even an Unofficial visit from Stores.

Syracuse basketball is in the mix for 2025 NYC wing Brandon Stores Jr.

Graf writes that Stores “will make an appearance in the upcoming 2025 rankings” at Rivals.com, and the Analyst describes him as a “future four-star.”

Under his bio on Rivals.com, Stores is apparently also garnering interest from Maryland, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and St. John’s.

College coaches can’t initiate direct communication with 2025 players until mid-June of next year, so Stores should see many more offers arrive for him, and I’d imagine that his recruiting process has a long way to go.

Still, it’s encouraging that the Orange coaching staff is already involved with this promising sophomore prospect. As we’ve noted several times lately, the ‘Cuse has gotten its recruiting efforts in the 2025 cycle well underway.

Last month, Syracuse basketball offered four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony. The 6-foot-3 Anthony, a top-65 player and a sophomore at Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, NY, is the son of Orange Legend Carmelo Anthony.

In the 2025 class, the ‘Cuse coaching staff has also offered four-star guard Jerry Easter II with the Emmanuel Christian School in Toledo, Ohio, four-star wing Efeosa Oliogu out of the United Scholastic Academy in Toronto, and four-star guard Darius Adams with Manasquan High School in Manasquan, NJ

Per recruiting services, media reports and social media, the Orange has also shown interest at one time or another in 2025 prospects such as four-star point guard Tyler Jackson out of the Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore and fast-rising power forward/center Ben Winker, who attends the Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis.

We’ll continue to track the recruitments of Stores and these other Syracuse basketball recruiting targets in the sophomore cycle.