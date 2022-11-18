NYC golf venture with Timberlake ties preps for area course | Development
8AM Golf — one of the nation’s most multi-faceted golf-centric Ventures and whose Nicklaus Companies has designed hundreds of courses — has tapped a recently acquired North Davidson County property for the first course it will fully own.
Hoyt McGarity, 8AM Golf president, told the Post on Friday that the New York-based company plans to see construction of the 18-hole championship-caliber course start in early 2023. Chattanooga-based King Collins will design the facility, which will include both a Nashville and national membership base.
.