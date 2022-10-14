NYC Common Goal Festival kicks off ahead of World Cup

Thursday saw the Inaugural New York City ‘Common Goal’ Festival which brought together over 70 local youth from six non-profit organizations to participate in skills, training, and empowerment clinics.

“This kicks off a celebration of telling positive stories of soccer, the side of soccer that often doesn’t get told during World Cups,” said the executive director of Common Goal USA, Lilli Barrett-O’Keefe. “The event Tonight is kicking off a partnership that will have with Fox Sports for the next three World Cups.”

The event kicks off a collaboration with FOX and Common Goal to help support and promote the game in underserved communities. It was held at The Ground NYC and the Fox Sports Soccer crew was on hand for a little play-by-play of the festivities

“We get kind of blinded and spoiled by our soccer existence-looking at these manicured fields, and grand stadiums and producing television broadcasts for millions of people.” said FOX Soccer Host Rob Stone. “This is kind of where it all starts.”

“To be in this position,” added Maurice Edu, an Analyst for FOX Soccer and a former US Men’s USMNT midfielder and defender. “To help Empower these kids…is so important.”

At times, it was tough to tell who was having more fun—the kids or the broadcasters.

“As a retired athlete, I miss playing,” said lead soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder, Stu Holden. “Being around the kids with such enthusiasm–I’m still like a kid.”

The night culminated with an indoor soccer tournament–the perfect way to build a little momentum heading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“We all played growing up, too see the Joy and passion in their eyes,” says Jenny Taft. “That’s why we’re all here–we love soccer and I just love to see how excited they are about the World Cup too!”

“One of the great things about this game is that it unites communities–brings people together,” added Holden. “It gives you opportunity, inspiration, friends throughout the game at all levels– and I think that’s what you’re seeing today.”

You can catch the 2022 world cup across all the Fox Sports platforms starting on November 20th.