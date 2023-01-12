Nyack arts advocate, philanthropist Hal Parker

NYACK − Hal Parker, a Nyack business owner and village Champion for half a century, has died. The owner of the Corner Frame Shop was 74.

Parker was a supporter of local artists and anyone who may be in need, said Phyllis B. Frank, who called Parker “chosen family.”

Parker was keen to exhibit local artists’ work, Frank said. Back in the 1990s, the two cooked up the idea of ​​a showcase that would help fund a newly formed gay pride event. Parker, she said, wouldn’t take a portion of any proceeds. The funding supported Gay Pride Rockland, later called Pride Sunday, and eventually the Phyllis B. Frank Rockland County Pride Center.

Parker’s generosity was spread throughout the community, Frank said, adding, “Everyone knew him.”

Frank said the respect Parker garnered was evident when they would walk into a restaurant, and everyone from the customers to the owner to those busing the tables would say hello and give him a hug. “Just befriending and supporting and being helpful to the growing immigrant population,” she said.

