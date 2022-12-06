NY Rangers down Blues with late Alex Lafreniere goal

NEW YORK – Alexis Lafrenière allowed the Rangers to exhale Monday.

At least for one night.

The slumping Winger came through clutch with the decisive goal in a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden.

He and fellow Lottery pick Kaapo Kakko were bumped up from the third line to the first toward the end of the second period and provided the jolt the Rangers desperately needed. They entered the game having lost five of their previous six games and 10 of their last 15, with the seat under head Coach Gerard Gallant growing increasingly hot.

Prior to the game, he called on his team to play with “more jam.” But for much of the game, they gave him jelly.

They succeeded in getting pucks through traffic from long range, but not much else. Their leaky defense hung goalie Igor Shesterkin out to dry on several occasions and their skill players seemed a touch off in connecting on their passes.

