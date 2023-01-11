NY large school All-State football teams led by UE, Elmira players

A couple second-team selections make for top billing among Section 4 players on the New York State Sports Writers Association Class AA and A all-state football teams.

Union-Endicott Seniors Nick Lang and Jaheim Jackson are second-team Picks in Class A following a season in which the Tigers advanced to a state Championship game for the first time since 1993 Onset of the state tournament.

Lang, Player of the Year on the Press & Sun-Bulletin’s Greater Binghamton Elite 24 team, is a three-sporter regarded as one of Section 4’s finest all-around athletes. A hybrid running back/receiver who also excelled in the defensive backfield, he was identified on the all-state team as a running back. Jackson, a Grade-A receiver, scored 15 touchdowns as a senior.

Those two were part of a Squad that lost its opener to Maine-Endwell but won out until the state final against Somers (northern Westchester County).

Next-best in Class A from Section 4 are Marshall Winkky, third-team Offensive lineman from Horseheads, and Kyle Bennett, third-team linebacker from Vestal.

Heading Class AA selections are Brady Keefe, linebacker from Elmira who doubled as a 1,267-yard rusher, and defensive back Logan Booker of Corning, who were both selected to the third team.

All-state teams are compiled by Steve Grandin, Saratoga Springs Resident who formerly served as sports editor of The Saratogian, following consultation with an extensive network of media members statewide.

All-state teams in Classes B, C and D were revealed last week.

A look at the Class AA team

Co-Players of the Year

Rashad Perry, OL/DL (Bennett-6, Sr., 6-2, 262) and Dante Torres, QB (St. Anthony’s-CHS, Sr., 6-4, 190)

First Team Offense

QB-Ajani Sheppard, Iona Prep-CHS Sr., 6-2, 220; RB-Nick Rosaforte, Carmel-1 Sr., 5-9, 180; RB-Tomaso Ramos, Farmingdale-8 Sr., 5-10, 170; RB-Ricardo Kidd, St. Francis-MMAA Sr., 6-0, 205; E-Jayden Lewis, Bennett-6 Sr., 6-0, 190; E-Deondre Johnson, Newburgh Free Academy-9 Sr., 6-8, 205; L-Colin Cubberly, Arlington-1 Jr., 6-6, 300; L-Carson Ciancuielli, St. Anthony’s-CHS Sr., 6-2, 285; L-Mason Dietrich, Chaminade-CHS Sr., 6-4, 275; L-Modibo Ballo, Erasmus Hall-PSAL, Sr., 6-2, 275; L-Seth Uiett, Erasmus Hall-PSAL Sr., 6-1, 285; AP-Donald Jones, Christian Brothers Academy-2 Jr., 5-9, 170; PK-Caden Lesiewicz, William Floyd-11 Jr., 5-11, 175.

First Team Defense

L-Jordyn Davis, Uniondale-8 Sr., 5-10, 270; L-Ryan Amato, William Floyd-11 Sr., 6-0, 290; L-Louca Charalambous, Half Hollow Hills East-11 Sr., 6-3, 250; L-Wayne Coleman, Archbishop Stepinac-CHS Sr., 6-2, 300; LB-Trevor Gayron, Farmingdale-8 Sr., 6-3, 215; LB-Christopher Carson, Lindenhurst-11, Sr., 6-2, 200; LB-Josh Isaacs, Half Hollow Hills East-11 Sr., 6-0, 245; LB-Zyian Moultri-Goddard, Iona Prep-CHS Sr., 6-2, 240; B-Syair Torrence, Christian Brothers Academy-3 Jr., 5-11, 165; B-Jameer Thomas, Bennett-6 Jr., 5-10, 165; B-Ian Strong, St. Anthony’s-CHS Sr., 6-4, 195.

Section 4 Selections

Third Team Defense: LB-Brady Keefe, Elmira Sr., 5-10, 185; B—Logan Booker, Corning Sr., 6-0, 190.

Fifth Team Offense: RB-Amir Williams, Elmira So., 6-0, 210.

Honorable Mention: RB-Johnnie Garcia (Elmira Jr.), Kashif Summers (Binghamton Jr.); Line-Sam Palmesano (Corning Sr.); LB—Jack Bierman (Corning Jr.).

A look at the Class A team

Co-Players of the Year

Matt Fitzsimons, QB (Somers-1, Sr., 6-4, 190) and Stevie Finnell, AP/RB/DB (Garden City-8, Sr., 6-2, 195)

First Team Offense

QB-John Michalski, Moore Catholic-CHS Sr., 6-2, 205; RB-Matt Krauza, Our Lady of Lourdes-9 Sr., 5-11, 190; RB-Kyle Messina, Sayville-11 So., 6-1, 190; RB-Jose Leonardo, Boys & Girls-PSAL Sr., 5-9, 200; E-Dorian Facen Jr., Williamsville East-6 Sr., 6-2, 200; E-Josiah Brown, Holy Trinity-CHS Jr., 6-1, 175; L-Jake Polito, Somers-1 Sr., 6-3, 290; L-Sawyer Olson, Garden City-8 Sr., 6-2, 215; L-Vin Petzold, Plainedge-8 Jr., 6-1, 290; L-Sebastian Regis, East Islip-11 Jr., 6-1, 290; L-Henry Tabansi, Moore Catholic-CHS Sr., 6-6, 290; AP-Kyle Meier, Whitesboro-3 Jr., 6-3, 205; PK-Luke Savino, Somers-1 Sr., 5-10, 175.

First Team Defense

L-Luke Green, Pelham-1 Sr., 6-1, 240; L-Karl Khuns, Hilton-5 Sr., 6-3, 285; L-Andrew Cresciullo, Garden City-8 Sr., 6-3, 295; L—Jason Hunt, Bellport-11 Sr., 6-1, 185; LB-Sean O’Brien, Jamestown-6 Sr., 6-0, 215; LB-Shane Mosia, Plainedge-8 Sr., 6-1, 185; LB-Dom Novello, Mepham-8 Sr., 6-2, 210; LB-Donte Phillips, Bellport-11 Sr., 5-10, 175; B-Vincent Firenze, West Genesee-3 Sr., 6-4, 205; B-Jermaine Atkins, Kenmore West-6 Sr., 6-2, 170; B-Siba Aboudouaye, A. Philip Randolph-PSAL Sr., 6-2, 190.

Section 4 Selections

Second Team Offense: RB/WR-Nick Lang, Union-Endicott Sr., 6-2, 195; E-Jaheim Jackson, Union-Endicott Sr., 6-3, 180.

Third Team Offense: L—Marshall Winkky, Horseheads Sr., 6-2, 210.

Third Team Defense: LB-Kyle Bennett, Vestal Sr., 5-10, 185.

Fifth Team Defense: L-Qymani Viera-Powell, Union-Endicott Jr., 5-8, 230.

Honorable Mention: QB-Max Sementelli (Union-Endicott Sr.); RB-Liam Nealy (Vestal Jr.).